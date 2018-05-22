Bellarmine girls look prepped for another title; Gig Harbor in contention in 3A boys golf tournament

The Bellarmine Prep girls golf team is going for its ninth straight state title, and if the first day is any indication, it’s going to be tough to deny the Lions in the two-day Class 4A competition at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Led by freshman Montgomery Ferreira, all five of the Lions placed in the top 11. Ferreira shot the lowest round in the field on Tuesday with a 66. The others were Elle Ferrira shot a 72 (fifth); Morgan Bentley, 73 (tied for sixth); and Julia Bordeaux and Jessica Zelasko, who each shot 74 (tied for 11th).
The Gig Harbor High School boys have a shot at a 3A team title after a strong first day at The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane.
Griffin McCauley shot a 73 for the Tides, putting him in a tie for ninth. Teammates Caden Arnold and Sean Vaovasa — who was born in Korea, moved to China, and then moved to the United States at 11 years old to pursue his golf dreams — each shot 74 and are tied for 11th with two other golfers. Jaydon Raquiza shot a 78 (tied for 30th) and Branden McGinnis shot an 83 (55th).
Other highlights:
* Peninsula's Preston Bebich shot 72, tying him for sixth place in the 3A boys tournament. Teammate Austin Esser shot a 76 (tied for 17th).
* In 3A girls, Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon shot 73, the lowest score of the day in that tournament. Peninsula’s Riley Bass shot 81 and is tied for 10th place. Peninsula had four other golfers in the field: Makena Mehlert shot an 82 (tied for 15th) and Kailey Bass 89 (tied for 29th).
Emma Johnson of Bethel (78, sixth place) and Stadium’s Anastacia Johnson (84, 19th) were also in the top 20.
* In 4A boys, at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick, Tahoma's Colt Sherrell was tied for second after shooting 71, and one stroke behind the leader. Tahoma also got a strong performance from Luke Sherrell (74, ninth).
Bellarmine placed two golfers in the top 10: Jordan Lee (72, tied for fourth) and Clay Thatcher (74, tied for ninth). Kentwood had two golfers in the top 14: Angelo Gallero (74, ninth) and Nathan Cogswell (75, 14th).
* In 2A competition, two White River golfers — Cooper Franklin in the boys competition and Sofia Lavinder in the girls — had strong rounds. Franklin was three strokes behind the leader with a 72 and Lavinder was in 11th place (88).
* Charles Wright's Jahan Bains was tied for second at 73, four strokes behind the leader, in the 1A boys competition.
Comments