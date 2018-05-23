Everything you need to know about this weekend's state track and field meet

WIAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday-Saturday
Heat sheets and results available at WIAA.com.
Class 4A/3A/2A at Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma
Class 1A/2B/1B at Eastern Washington University, Cheney
Schedule: 4A/3A/2A:Thursday — Session I is 3 p.m.-7:45 p.m.Friday — Session II is 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Saturday — Session III is 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. 1A/2B/1B: Thursday — Session I is 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday — Session II is 10 a.m.-6:35 p.m. Saturday — Session III is 10 a.m.-5:35 p.m.
2017 team champions: 4A boys — Mead. 4A girls — Tahoma. 3A boys — Mount Spokane. 3A girls — Garfield. 2A boys — Ridgefield, Cheney. 2A girls — Sehome. 1A boys — King's. 1A girls — Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls. 2B boys — Northwest Christian of Colbert. 2B girls — Northwest Christian of Lacey. 1B boys — Mount Vernon Christian. 1B girls — Oakesdale.
Returning South Sound champions: 4A boys — Tyler Cronk, Kentridge, sr. (high jump). 4A girls — Lexi Ellis, Curtis, sr. (triple jump); Karlee Stueckle, Emerald Ridge, sr. (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Aliya Wilson, Tahoma, jr. (100). 3A boys — James Mwaura, Lincoln, sr. (3,200). 3A girls — Dreakeanne Adair, Bonney Lake, sr. (discus); Hannah Carroll, Gig Harbor, jr. (400); Hadassah Ward, Gig Harbor, sr. (shot put). 2A boys — MJ Ale, Fife, sr. (discus). 2A girls — Madison Licari, Fife, sr. (pole vault). 2B girls — Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian of Lacey, sr. (400). 1B boys — Ryan Circelli, Evergreen Lutheran, sr. (shot put); Ian Frost, Mary M. Knight, sr. (discus). 1B girls — Kaylee Sowlee, Mary M. Knight, jr. (high jump, long jump, triple jump).
The skinny: 4A — A year ago, Mead won the state title with 39 points. The winning total could be even lower this time around. Among contenders Camas, Chiawana, Curtis, Issaquah, Mead and Tahoma, it could come down if any of these programs can win multiple individual titles, which is why the showdown in the 800 and 1,600 meters between Issaquah’s Luke George and Camas’ Daniel Maton could prove crucial. … In almost any other year, the Curtis girls’ depth and dominance in the jumps would be enough to spark a run to the 4A crown. But that is not like this weekend as defending state champion Tahoma is still loaded in the sprints, led by Wilson (state-best 11.60 seconds in the 100, and 24.48 in 200). The Bears scored 91 points to win going away in 2016, and they could do the same thing again. … Stueckle (41.76 in 300 hurdles) and Ellis (43 feet, 5 inches in long jump) have set new all-time Washington records the past two weeks.
3A — The Gig Harbor boys had a nice run in 4A, winning three titles (2005, 2007, 2012) in seven years. And now the Tides are poised to bring home their first 3A crown since 1996. They have participants in 13 of 17 events, and have top-three finishing threats in most of the running events, led by sprinter Jurrian Hering (100, 200, 110 hurdles), Peter Smith (800, 1,600) and Bradley Peloquin (3,200). … Anytime you win the prestigious Pasco Invitational, you have to be taken seriously. Like the Tides, Kamiakin covers a lot of events. Can the Braves’ depth do enough to neutralize Gig Harbor’s star power? … The Shorecrest girls won 2A last season. After after easily claiming the 3A Northwest District title last week, the Scots are the favorites this week. But they did lose 100 hurdles favorite Marieke Visscher (knee) before the league meet, opening the door for Gig Harbor, Kamiakin and Timberline.
2A — It couldn’t get any closer for the boys team title last season between Cheney and Ridgefield, who were co-champions with 48 points. The Blackhawks’ speed, led by seniors Charles Johnson (top in 2A in 100 at 10.67, and 200 at 21.48), Carson Brown and Peyton Putney, will be tough to chase down this time around. Cheney also has the classification’s top time in both relays. … The state’s top thrower is Ridgefield’s Trey Knight, who is No. 1 in the state in the shot put (63-5) and discus (187-6). He is also the national leader in the hammer throw. … The three best team championship bets on the girls side are the relay leaders — Fife (4x100 relay in 49.32), Cheney (4x200 relay in 1:44.91) and Anacortes (4x400 relay in 4:00.29). They all finished just behind Sehome last season for the 2A crown.
Tickets: Single day — $6 adults, $5 students/senior citizens for Thursday and $10/8 for Friday and Saturday. Full tournament — $24 adults, $19 students/senior citizens.
