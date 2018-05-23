Bellarmine Prep girls win ninth-straight golf title; Gig Harbor wins 3A boys tournament

Halfway through the second and final round of the Class 4A girls state golf tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, an opposing coach approached Bellarmine Prep coach Mark Bender, waving the white flag.
“Congratulations, coach,” he told Bender.
It wasn’t officially over just yet, but everyone in attendance knew the Lions were on their way to their ninth straight state title. It wasn’t particularly close, either.
Bellarmine topped the team scoring with 186 points, while Camas came in a distant second with 105 points. Decatur came in third with 61 points.
Bellarmine freshman Montgomery Ferreira shot a seven-under-par 65 after shooting a 66 the first day to claim the individual championship. Bender said he believes her two-day score of 131 is a state tournament record. And she’s just a freshman.
“It’s a feat that’s going to be a tough one to beat,” Bender said. “I’ve done this for 25 years and no one has come close to it. Mentally, athletically — she’s got it all. She’s just mentally tough. She’s always got a smile on her face, she doesn’t let things get to her. There’s not a lot that bothers her.”
Teammate Julia Bordeaux bounced back with a 66 on Wednesday, after shooting a 74 on Tuesday, putting her in second behind Ferreira.
“She knew yesterday she just didn’t putt really well, didn’t chip as well as today,” Bender said. “She hit a lot of greens today. … She stayed focused today and stayed mentally tough.”
The other Lions: Elle Ferreira and Jessica Zelasko each had a two-day total of 147 and tied for ninth place and Morgan Bentley finished 12th with 148.
Nine straight titles for the Lions — that’s nothing to scoff at.
“It’s crazy — it’s just hard to believe,” Bender said. “I had a feeling we had a good shot at it, but I didn’t know we’d be this overwhelming over Camas. … I knew going into this season with these girls that from one to five, this is the deepest team we’ve ever had.”
Bellarmine wasn’t the only local team to win a state title. In the Class 3A boys tournament, the Gig Harbor Tides took the top spot.
Gig Harbor won with 108 total points, edging out second-place Everett (92.5).
Caden Arnold led the way for the Tides, shooting 145 (sixth place); Griffin McCauley 146 (tied for seventh); Sean Vaovasa 147 (tied for 11th); Jaydon Raquize 155 (tied for 29th) and Branden McGinnis with an 83 on day one, just missing the cut.
Other highlights:
Peninsula’s Preston Bebich shot 146 tying him for seventh place overall in the 3A boys tournament. Teammate Austin Esser shot 150 (tied for 17th).
In 3A girls, Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon took first overall (138) to win her third state title. Peninsula took fourth as a team: Riley Bass shot 162 (tied for 12th); Makena Mehlert shot 167 (tied for 19th); Kailey Bass shot 171 (tied for 21st); Chloe Duttry 94 (missed cut) and Lauren Severn 102 (missed cut). Bethel’s Emma Johnson shot 156 (tied for 8th) and Stadium’s Anastacia Johnson shot 165 (tied 16th).
In 4A boys, at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick, Tahoma’s Colt Sherell took second overall, shooting 139. Teammates Parker Kneadler tied for 18th, shooting 152 and Luke Sherrell tied for 26th overall, shooting 154.
Bellarmine’s Jordan Lee took fourth, shooting 143. Also for the Lions: Clay Thatcher tied for 16th, shooting 151.
Kentwood’s Nathan Cogswell tied for 11th overall, shooting 148, while teammates Peter Dionne-Yahr and Angelo Gallevo tied for 31st at 155.
In 4A girls, Decatur placed two: Claire Xu tied for third (141) and Grace Xu tied for 18th (154).
In 2A boys, White River’s Cooper Franklin tied for third, shooting 145. On the girls side, White River had three place: Georgia Lavinder shot 187 (tied for 27th), while Sofia Lavinder placed 30th, with an 190 and Emma McGregor took 39th, shooting 198.
In 1A boys, Charles Wright’s Jahan Bains took second overall, shooting 142.
