Everything you need to know about this weekend's state baseball championships

WIAA STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday
Schedules and brackets available at WIAA.com.
Class 4A and 3A at GESA Stadium, Pasco
Class 2A and 1A at County Stadium, Yakima
Class 2B and 1B at Wheeler Field, Centralia
2017 state champions: 4A — Puyallup. 3A — Gig Harbor. 2A — Ellensburg. 1A — King's Way Christian. 2B — Colfax. 1B — Pomeroy.
CLASS 4A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Richland (16-10) vs. Federal Way (17-8), 10 a.m.; Skyview (21-5) vs. Wenatchee (17-7), 1 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 10 a.m. Championship at 4 p.m.
Skinny: There's no defending state champion to dethrone in this season's final four — Federal Way took care of that last week, upending Puyallup, 6-5, in extra innings. Eagles slugger Brandham Ponce hit two homers to tie the game twice, before the Vikings walked in the game-winning run. Federal Way returns to the final four for the first time since 2010. ... Skyview is the only team returning to the final four after a third-place finish last season — its loss coming in the semifinals to Puyallup — and brings back 12 players. Daniel Copeland, a Gonzaga signee, leads the Storm on the mound and at the plate. His 44 hits and 17 doubles are single-season program records. ... After a six-year semifinals drought, the Bombers play in front of their home crowd.
CLASS 3A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Edmonds-Woodway (16-9) vs. Kelso (18-8), 4 p.m.; Eastside Catholic (18-7) vs. Southridge (21-4), 7 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 1 p.m. Championship at 7 p.m.
Skinny: None of these teams won district titles this season, but two — Eastside Catholic and Edmonds-Woodway — could win their first state titles in program history. Southridge most recently won it all, claiming a 4A title in 2004, while Kelso won a 4A title in 1995. ... The Warriors return to the final four a year after they made it for the first time behind pitcher Logan Kruse (6-1, 0.93 ERA). Edmonds-Woodway shocked perennial powerhouse Mercer Island in the opening round of the state regionals, and rolled through Capital in the quarterfinals to advance. ... Southridge has another shot at a title a year after losing to Gig Harbor, 5-1, in the championship game. Kelso ended the Tides' season in the opening round last week.
CLASS 2A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — W.F. West (22-2) vs. Ellensburg (20-4), 10 a.m.; Mountlake Terrace (19-8) vs. West Valley of Spokane (17-9), 1 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 10 a.m. Championship at 4 p.m.
Skinny: Defending champion Ellensburg and last year's runner-up, W.F. West, will duke it out in the semifinals this time around. The Bulldogs won the crown with a 5-1 win over the Bearcats a year ago for their second title since 2014. ... W.F. West won its most recent title in 2013, but has a pair of WSU commits in Brandon White (6-1, 0.42 ERA) and Tyson Guerrero (batting .442 with 28 RBI) leading the charge this season. The Bearcats won 2A Evergreen Conference and Southwest District championships. ... West Valley of Spokane is in the semifinals for the first time since its only state-title win in 1978. ... This is Mountlake Terrace's first-ever appearance in the final four.
CLASS 1A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Cashmere (21-4) vs. King's Way Christian (18-6), 4 p.m.; Cedar Park Christian (19-5) vs. Freeman (21-3), 7 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 1 p.m. Championship at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2B
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Tri-Cities Prep (23-2) vs. Kalama (20-7), 4 p.m.; Adna (21-4) vs. Brewster (21-4), 7 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 10 a.m. Championship at 1 p.m.
CLASS 1B
Schedule: Saturday (championship) — Almira-Coulee-Hartline (24-0) vs. Colton (16-9), 4 p.m.
Tickets: Single day — $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $18 adults, $14 students/senior citizens.
