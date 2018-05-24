Everything you need to know about this weekend's state soccer championships

WIAA STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday
Schedules and brackets available at WIAA.com.
Class 4A and 3A at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
Class 2A and 1A at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2017 state champions: 4A — Todd Beamer. 3A — Roosevelt. 2A — Archbishop Murphy. 1A — Overlake.
CLASS 4A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Eastmont (15-3) vs. Pasco (19-2), 6 p.m.; Skyline (16-1-3) vs. Sumner (18-2), 8 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at noon. Championship at 5 p.m.
Skinny: Mid-Columbia champion Pasco is the only team returning from last season’s final four. The Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Todd Beamer in the 4A title game, but return junior standout Edwin Aquino, who is an Olympic Development Program player. … Eastmont last reached the state semifinals in 2012 as a 3A school. The Big 9 winner is led by Johan Espinoza (25 goals, 13 assists), the league player of the year. … After two first-round exits the past two seasons, Sumner is in its first state semifinals. Alec LaBarge (23 goals, 12 assists) lead the 4A SPSL co-champions. … In its first state semifinal since 2011, Skyline, the KingCo 4A runner-up, is fast up front, led by Joseph Camp.
CLASS 3A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Redmond (16-4) vs. Roosevelt (20-1), 2 p.m.; Lakeside of Seattle (13-4-2) vs. Garfield (15-1-4), 4 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 10 a.m.. Championship at 3 p.m.
Skinny: Roosevelt won its first state title last season, and is the favorite to repeat in what almost looks like a Metro League round-robin (Roosevelt won the Metro, Garfield was runner-up and Lakeside was fourth). Senior Avery Jacobson (19 goals) leads the Roughriders in goal scoring. … Oscar Harding (nine goals, 11 assists) leads a balanced Garfield attack. The Bulldogs placed fourth last season - two years after losing in the 3A title game to Interlake. … What a run for KingCo 2A/3A champion Redmond, which not only notched its first state-tournament victories since 1986, the Mustangs snapped perennial powerhouse Snohomish’s run of five consecutive state semifinal berths in the 3A quarterfinals. Forward Jacen Stein was the KingCo player of the year.
CLASS 2A
Scheudle: Friday (semifinals) — Highline (16-3-1) vs. Burlington-Edison (13-8-1), 6 p.m.; Columbia River (21-0) vs. Franklin Pierce (19-0-2), 8 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at noon. Championship at 5 p.m.
Skinny: When you dethrone three-time 2A champion Archbishop Murphy in these playoffs, you deserve to be called the team to beat. Greater St. Helens champion Columbia River is big, strong and fast. The Chieftains also returned all 11 starters from a year ago, and have 10 seniors. … Without top playmaker Gilbert De La Luz (25 goals), who is out with a foot injury, Franklin Pierce will rely more on its defense, including 2A SPSL goalkeeper of the year Noah Carver (nine goals surrendered in 19 matches). …. Edwin Ochoa (14 goals) leads a quick-footed Highline team, which is in the state semifinals for the first time since it won the 3A title in 1995. … Burlington-Edison which placed fifth in the Northwest Conference, is making the most of its first state-tournament run in school history.
CLASS 1A
Schedule: Friday (semifinals) — Seattle Academy (12-4-3) vs. Overlake (14-2-2), 2 p.m.; Wahluke (15-5-1) vs. Royal (19-3), 4 p.m. Saturday — Third place game at 10 a.m.. Championship at 2 p.m.
Skinny: It will be rivalry Friday for the semifinals in matchups of league foes. Defending 1A champion Overlake was 1-0-1 against Seattle Academy en route to the Emerald City League title this spring. … Royal won the 1A SCAC title, winning two of three games against Wahluke, including a 1-0 victory In the district title game. The Knights have won 16 matches in a row. … Wahluke, the 2011 and 2012 state champion, lost to Overlake in last season’s championship match.
Tickets: Single day — $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $18 adults, $14 students/senior citizens.
