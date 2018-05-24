Title game in sight for Sumner soccer, which is more than a 1-man team

The stats point to Alec LaBarge being the biggest reason for Sumner High School soccer team’s success, but he says he’s just one contributing factor in the team’s run to the Class 4A state semifinals.
“We definitely took that big step from last year. I mean, we just really got together as a team and created that chemistry between us,” said LaBarge, who led the Spartans with 23 goals and demonstrated creativity in getting his teammates involved with 12 assists.
“Alec, he’s a special player,” midfielder Ryan Griffith said. “Whenever he gets the ball, we just light up and move around because we can see he wants to do something with the ball.”
But it takes more than one player to get to this point in the season. So first-year coach Todd Murray — who previously coached club ball at Washington Premier FC — challenged his players from the first practice to build a championship team.
“I told them that they have 70 days from now to the state title game,” he said. “I told them that I believed they could be one of the teams that can reach that final day of the season.”
They had to believe in themselves first, Murray added, in order to become one of those final teams.
It’s worked. Friday will be day No. 69 of Sumner’s season. To reach the goal Murray set at the beginning of the season, and reach the title game, the Spartans will have to go through Skyline (16-1-3) at 8 p.m. at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
“We’re feeling really good right now,” LaBarge said. “We’re doing some big things that don’t happen all the time.”
The Spartans — the 4A South Puget Sound League co-champions and 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict champions — are set to make their first semifinals appearance in program history while going 17-2.
LaBarge, named the 4A SPSL offensive MVP, has lifted his teammates at critical moments throughout the season. But he’s not the only key player for the Spartans.
Defender Jared Butler was selected as the league’s defensive MVP and Griffith was a first-team selection.
“It’s been positive vibes and a lot of passion. Our team has a lot of passion,” LaBarge said.
Both Butler and Griffith acknowledged that in crucial times, the team looks to LaBarge.
Whenever the ball touched the junior midfielder’s foot, there was a presence — a bit of magic — his teammates felt as he glided through the opposition.
“We can always rely on him. He’s the guy we want to have the ball at the end of the game,” Butler said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re down or we’re up, we want to give him the ball.”
“If we’re in a tough situation, we look towards him,” Griffith said. “He’s an amazing finisher. We just find him the ball and he puts it in the back of the net.”
LaBarge is also an accomplished golfer, qualifying for the 4A state championships, which were held Tuesday and Wednesday in Kennewick.
“It’s been really busy (but) exciting,” LaBarge said. “I didn’t make Day 2, but I’ve been so focused on soccer I haven’t had much time to golf. Soccer is really the thing I want to do in the future.”
