No. 16 to No. 1 – Wilson’s Josiah Vaiolo wins unlikely shot put title; Kentlake's Fong wins discus

Wilson High School senior Josiah Vaiolo went from No. 16 to No. 1 in a matter of hours.
He earned the final berth in the boys shot put at the Class 3A track and field state championships at Mount Tahoma.
But, he left the pit as a state champion Thursday.
“It feels great. I shocked myself,” said Vaiolo, who was making his first-ever trip to the state meet. “I came into today not throwing 50 feet. I promised my coach I would get 50, and I got more than that.”
A lot more.
Vaiolo won the event on his final throw, tossing a personal-best 55 feet, 1 1/4 inches topping Everett's Ben Howard by two inches.
It was the best throw of Vaiolos career by nearly six inches, and catapulted him to sixth in the statewide rankings.
This after Vaiolo barely made it out of the first flight.
“I scratched my first two throws,” he said. “I just had to capitalize in the first flight. I won the first flight, and I went on to the finals.”
His 48-7 1/2 on his third throw in prelims earned him a spot. He fouled again, and heaved another throw in the 48-foot range before uncorking the big winner.
“It was a really big throw,” Vaiolo said. “It was really tense, but everything felt good about that throw. I wasn’t expecting it.”
He enjoyed a roar from the local crowd when he reached the podium. Not a bad way to wrap up high school before he heads to College of the Redwoods in California to play Division III football.
“I was just clapping and overjoyed,” Vaiolo said. “It felt good.”
FONG WINS DISCUS
Kentlake senior Jordan Fong tossed a 137-7 on her final throw to win the 4A girls discus.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “I had a lot of friends here, so on my last throw I gave it my all and winged it.”
It was just enough for Fong who led 4A this year with a personal-best throw of 144-5 last week in Kent to sneak by runner-up Samara Nelson of Central Valley (137-03).
“It was a little bit of a rocky start,” said Fong, who will continue her throwing career at Stanford.
“After I calmed down it started to connect and everything fell together. It got better at the end.”
Fong said she felt more relaxed than usual at a big meet, but was plenty excited when she climbed to the top of podium.
“It was really exhilarating,” she said. “My heart started beating really fast. I don’t think I’ve ever stood atop the podium at such a big meet like this.”
SOUTH SOUND RUNNERS-UP
Lincolns James Mwaura (3A boys 1,600), Vaiolo and Fong were the only South Sound competitors to reach the top of the podium the first day, but plenty more claimed second-place finishes.
Curtis senior Taj Moffett was the runner-up in the 4A boys long jump at 23-3, while Foss senior Reece Martin (21-5) took second in the 2A boys long jump.
Timberline’s Keshara Romain was the runner-up in the 3A girls triple jump, recording a 37-4 1/2 before passing on three of her final four attempts.
Romain managed the second-place finish despite jumping on a sore hamstring.
Black Hills Maisy Williams was the runner-up in the 2A girls high jump, clearing 5-2 on her first attempt to top five other competitors.
