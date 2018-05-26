Wilson's long jump title, Brady's hurdles win have Tahoma girls leading 4A team race

The Tahoma High School girls are right where they want to be — in good position to win back-to-back team titles at the Class 4A state track and field championships.
Alisha Wilson (long jump) and Alaina Brady (100-meter hurdles) each picked up individual titles for the Bears on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
Tahoma is the overnight 4A leader with 30 points. Central Valley is the closest competitor with 20 1/2.
"As a team we feel we have the potential to win the meet, but we're all just focusing on our individual events, doing the best we can do," Brady said.
Brady won her first hurdles title by edging defending champion Karlee Stueckle of Emerald Ridge, with a time of 14.16 seconds.
Stueckle was the runner-up at 14.26.
"Like my coach told me, it's a race to every new hurdle," Brady said. "As soon as you clear one, all that matters is the next one. I came in with that mindset.
"I wasn't starting in the lead, so I fought for it going into every hurdle."
Brady's win was the second of two upsets of the day for Tahoma.
Monroe freshman Hannah Ganashamoorthy was the presumptive favorite to win the 4A girls long jump before Wilson went off for a personal-best 19 feet, 2 inches.
Ganashamoorthy has the state's best mark in the event at 20-2, and is the only jumper in Washington to clear 20 feet this season.
But Wilson focused on having the better day when it counted.
"My coaches always tell me don't look at numbers, just always compete," she said. "I went in with a good mindset. I just really wanted it."
Tahoma has athletes seeded in the top two in five events for Saturday.
Aliya Wilson is the top seed in the 200 and No. 2 seed in the 100. Brady is the No. 2 seed in the 300 hurdles, behind Stueckle.
The Bears' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams also nabbed the top seed.
The 3A boys team race is about as tight as the finals of the 110 hurdles were Friday evening.
Gig Harbor's Jurrian Hering recorded a 14.21 to edge out Wilson's David Njeri (14.56) and Lincoln's Marcus Williams Jr. (14.57) for the individual title.
"I finally got that time I knew I could get. I'm happy," Hering said. "I feel like I really executed my start, which I've been working on. The start sets up your entire race.
"10 points is 10 points that's good for helping our team get that state title. We still have to go at it tomorrow, but it definitely helps."
Even with Hering's win, Wilson currently leads 3A boys with 30 points, while Gig Harbor has 25 and Lincoln has 24.
Another local, the Black Hills girls, lead the 2A team race with 21 points. The West Seattle girls (26 points) lead 3A.
Bothell (21) leads the 4A boys, while Pullman (33 1/2) holds the top spot for 2A boys.
