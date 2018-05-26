Nelson, sharp in the circle as usual, leads Bonney Lake to 3A state semifinals

Ask Bonney Lake High School coach Andrew Sage if he’s going to start Brooke Nelson in Saturday’s Class 3A state semifinals against Mount Spokane after she threw two complete-game victories Friday, and he doesn’t hesitate.
“It would be rude not to,” he joked. “I’d be scared she might hurt me if I didn’t throw her.”
Nelson’s intensity was on display on both sides of the ball in two Panthers victories on the opening day of the 3A state playoffs at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
Bonney Lake (25-2) opened the tournament with an 8-0 first round victory over Juanita, then came back late in the afternoon to outlast Edmonds-Woodway, 4-2, in a quarterfinals showdown.
Against the Rebels, Nelson struck out 17 and blasted a home run.
With the Warriors giving Bonney Lake all they could handle in the afternoon game, Nelson fanned 12 and broke a 1-1 tie with a scorching fifth-inning line drive over the right center field fence for a three-run homer.
“(Edmonds-Woodway pitcher Mariah Woolery) was having a really good game and I was looking for my pitch to hit,” Nelson said. “Something that’s in my zone so I’m not swinging out of my shoes.”
She found it, driving a ball that rose not much higher than 10 or 12 feet to the opposite field.
“She knows what she’s looking for and when she sees it she gets after it,” Sage said. “She’s a very special player, surrounded by group of other special players.”
The University of Washington-bound Nelson agrees that the Panthers’ camaraderie helps her handle the dual roles of ace pitcher and slugger.
“We have so much fun in the dugout cheering each other on, hearing them behind me and knowing I have their backs helps my approach,” she said.
Bonney Lake took a 1-0 first inning lead over Edmonds-Woodway when Brooke’s sister Brynn doubled her home from first base.
But the Warriors tied it when Gracie Boyd’s ground ball single scored Kaitlyn Rust in the third.
In the fifth, Panthers catcher Hailee Huggins beat out a ground ball to third and gave way to courtesy runner Talia Demich. Shelby Welfringer then dropped a bunt single in front of the plate, setting the stage for Nelson’s homer.
Ciara Ortiz doubled home Rust in the Warriors’ half of the fifth to finalize the scoring.
In the morning game, Anna Hook and Raelyn Kimmel both doubled for the Panthers. Abbie Reynolds and Jordan Schroeder managed singles off Nelson.
Sage has no worries heading into Saturday’s decisive games.
“My work is done," he said. "We’ve prepared them. My biggest job now is to stay out of their way and let them play.”
The three other South Sound teams in the tournament — Gig Harbor, Stadium and Yelm — each lost in the first round to fall out of title contention.
The Tides (20-9) rallied for two loser-out wins later in the afternoon over Bishop Blanchet and Edmonds-Woodway to stay alive.
Gig Harbor plays defending 3A champion Redmond in another loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
For the second time in two years, Redmond derailed Yelm's title hopes, this time upending the Tornados (27-3) in the opening round.
In the consolation bracket, Yelm regrouped, knocking out Stadium and Garfield to remain in trophy contention.
The Tornados play Bainbridge at 9 a.m. Saturday in another loser-out game.
