Richland’s quick start and strong pitching sinks Federal Way

This wasn’t how it was supposed to go for Federal Way High School’s baseball team.
In the first inning of their 4A state semifinal game, Richland pushed across four runs. Then the Bombers added four more in the second, and didn’t stop there.
Richland went on to win, 11-0, in a shortened, five-inning game at Gesa Stadium. That puts the Eagles (17-8) into Saturday’s third-fourth place game at 10 a.m. against Wenatchee (17-8) while Richland plays Skyview for the championship.
“(Richland) played like their hair was on fire, and we played like we couldn’t find the water to put it out,” Eagles coach Arlo Evasick said.
The run support was more than enough for Richland pitcher Caleb Richter. Richter faced just one batter over the minimum and surrendered just one hit, a single by sophomore Jack Arseniden with one out in the third.
“One out, runner on first,” said Evasick, wistfully. “Down 8-0, but still, would have been a great chance to score a run or two with the best part of our order coming up.
“Score a couple of runs there, maybe it’s a different game.”
The Bombers jumped on sophomore starter Tyler Hoeft in the first, getting a three-run double from Christian Berry.
Hoeft walked the first batter he faced in the top of the second, prompting Evasick to end Hoeft’s morning after just 31 pitches.
“Tyler’s had plenty of big innings and big games coming into today, and has thrown really well for us in big situations,” Evasick said.
Sophomore Carter Berry came on in relief but was out after four batters and 13 pitches. He was replaced by junior Brandham Ponce.
Ponce finally got out of the inning but not before the Bombers built their lead to 8-0. He finished the game, surrendering an unearned run in the fourth and a pair of earned runs in the fifth.
Evasick and his players will regroup and return for a chance to end the season on a positive.
“It’s the last time some of these guys might get to play,” Evasick said. “It’s the last time some of these guys might get a chance to play in the state tournament.
“You never know when you’re going to get opportunities in this game. So they do get another game; it’s a great chance to come back out and play a little bit.”
