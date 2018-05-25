In battle of undefeated teams, Franklin Pierce comes up just short in 2A state semifinals

It was inevitable. Someone had to suffer their first loss of the season in Friday's Class 2A state semifinal between previously unbeaten Franklin Pierce High School and Columbia River.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they had already suffered a major loss in last weekend's quarterfinals win over Sehome.
Franklin Pierce couldn't overcome an injury to star forward Gilbert De La Luz, who left the quarterfinal game on crutches, as the Cardinals fell to Columbia River's relentless attack, 1-0, in the semifinals at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
“They're a good team,” Franklin Pierce coach Brandon Henry said. “We lost our best player and we couldn't really overcome that. The other guys stepped up and worked hard. … We just didn't have it.”
The Cardinals were without De La Luz, their leading scorer and the 2A SPSL Mountain Division MVP, who injured his leg in Franklin Pierce's quarterfinal game against Sehome.
Henry called the loss of De La Luz “crushing” because of all the senior brings to the Cardinals.
“He's a really great leader,” Henry said. “The boys really look to him.”
Columbia River (22-0) dominated possession in the first half. The Chieftains launched several shots at Franklin Pierce goalkeeper Noah Carver, who turned them all away.
The Cardinals were the benefit of some luck, as well, as a pair of shots by Columbia River's Maksim Yurichko sailed just over the cross bar.
In the 58th minute, however, the freshman found the net.
Yurichko appeared to get in front of a teammate's shot, but recovered and quickly spun around to fire one of his own in what turned out to be the game's only goal.
There were late chances for the Cardinals in the final 10 minutes but, without De La Luz, Franklin Pierce (19-1-2) struggled to finish on promising runs deep in Columbia River's half of the field.
Franklin Pierce was in the state semifinals for the first time since 2009, and looking to play in its first championship game since 1990. The Cardinals will instead face Highline (16-3-1) — who they beat, 1-0, for the 2A West Central District title — in the third-place game at noonSaturday.
Columbia River advanced to play Burlington-Edison (14-8-1) for the 2A state championship Saturday.
Chieftains coach Fillomon Afenegus said the Cardinals provided a good test for his squad as Columbia River seeks the first state title in its boys' program's history.
“I'm just very impressed with how hard they work and how organized they were. They were as advertised,” Afenegus said. “They were undefeated for a reason. They knocked off some pretty big teams in order to get here.”
Comments