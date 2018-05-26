Iyanla Pennington silences Puyallup's bats in 4A quarterfinals, ending Vikings' title run

It was the matchup most expected when the brackets were unveiled.
For the second year in a row, the Puyallup High School Vikings faced off against the Jackson Timberwolves in the state Class 4A quarterfinals.
It was a 3-1 victory for the Vikings in 2017, but this time around, it was the Timberwolves who came out on top.
Jackson shutout Puyallup, 4-0, on Friday at Merkel Sports Complex in Spokane behind a dominant performance from Jackson pitcher Iyanla Pennington.
The Vikings (24-2) had been offensive juggernauts this season, averaging about 12 runs a game. They scored three runs or less only twice this season.
But Pennington (20-1) was their bane. She threw a complete game with 16 strikeouts and no walks, allowing only two hits on 98 pitches.
“She is far and away the best pitcher we have seen all year,” head coach Anthony Batinovich said. “Faster than anybody we have seen, great command of what she wanted to throw at all times.”
Including Friday, Pennington has navigated an almost flawless season. In 21 appearances, she has given up only four earned runs.
She has allowed just over two batters out of every 10 to reach base this season.
After retiring the side in order in the top of the first, Pennington stepped to the plate after Puyallup’s Sidney Booth struck out her first two batters. Pennington battled for eight pitches, spoiling Booth’s offerings. On the ninth pitch of the at bat, she launched a no-doubt two-out solo home run to straightaway center field.
“That is a real good team and we knew that we have to play solid to beat them,” Batinovich said. “They scored their runs early and we just couldn’t get back on her.”
Booth tossed a solid game of her own, giving up only six hits and a walk and punching out eight batters.
The Vikings only hits came from Destiny Conerly in the third and Megan Ditty in the fifth, both singles.
“I think she is 3-5 miles per hour faster [than anyone we have faced this season] ...” Batinovich said. “We got a little intimidated early and we were hacking and swinging with two strikes.”
Pennington was routinely hitting 64 miles per hour according to Jackson’s radar gun, touching 68 a few times.
“That’s a state championship-quality team right there, with her on the mound absolutely,” Batinovich said. “They were just better than us that time, hats off to them and hope they go all the way.”
Puyallup dropped to the consolation side of the bracket with the loss. The Vikings played Eastlake in a loser-out game later in the evening, and came away with a 10-4 win.
Puyallup plays Newport of Bellevue at 10 a.m. Saturday in another loser-out game. Two wins send the Vikings to a trophy game.
Auburn Riverside (19-9) is the only other South Sound team remaining in the 4A tournament.
The Ravens advanced out of the first round with an 8-6 win over Eastlake, before losing to Central Valley, 20-4, in the quarterfinals.
They rallied for an 8-7 win over Kentwood in a loser-out consolation game later in the afternoon.
Auburn Riverside plays Richland in another loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday, and is opposite Puyallup in the consolation bracket.
The four other South Sound teams in the tournament — Auburn Mountainview, Kentwood, Rogers and Tahoma — were eliminated on the first day.
