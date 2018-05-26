Sumner’s first-ever trip to state semifinals ends in 2 OT loss to Skyline

Kurtis Vanhout of Sumner High School knows that a great scoring opportunity was missed after goalie Lucas Richardson of Skyline recovered the ball while lying down in a boys 4A state semifinal soccer game at SparksStadium in Puyallup, May 25, 2018. Skyline won 1-0 in two overtimes. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com