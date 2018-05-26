Sumner’s first-ever trip to state semifinals ends in 2 OT loss to Skyline

Sumner High School’s state title hopes came down to one play — and one cruel bounce — Friday night at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
Skyline midfielder Joseph Camp placed a perfect cross on a corner kick, and Sam Jarvis knocked in a goal in the 87th minute, lifting Skyline to a 1-0 double-overtime win.
“It was a well hit cross and I went up to try and grab it,” Sumner goalkeeper Alex Pagonis said. “It was right on my finger tips and I couldn’t get a good grip on it. It sort of continued going to the back post. As soon as I turned toward the ball, I’m seeing it go up into the net.”
Pagonis nearly got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t corral it. The rebound deflected off of Jarvis’ body and bounced off of the turf and into the top of the net.
Sumner controlled possession throughout the contest, winning the majority of 50-50 chances and producing 12 shots on goal compared to Skyline’s six.
The Spartans created opportunities late, but couldn’t convert.
“We could not get the final pass. They squeezed their defense and prevented us from getting that final pass,” Sumner coach Todd Murray said. “We couldn’t get it to where we needed it for a goal.”
“I think they crowded the back post and put a good ball on the back post,” Sumner’s Ryan Griffith said. “Our final pass just wasn’t there. We were getting ourselves into position and getting good chances on the ball.
Sumner (17-3) meets Eastmont at noon Saturday in the third-place game. Skyline will play Pasco for the 4A title at 5 p.m.
Despite Friday’s loss, Sumner is guaranteed its best finish in program history. The Spartans had not advanced to the state semifinals until this season — with its previous best finishes coming in quarterfinals losses in 1995 and 2013.
“We’re going to make sure we’re third for sure,” Griffith said.
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments