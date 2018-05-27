Tumwater freshman Colton Smith wins 2A singles title in straight sets

Tumwater High School freshman Colton Smith won the Class 2A boys singles title over Sehome’s Shane Lynette on Saturday afternoon at Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
Smith, who is the third-ranked player in Washington according to TennisRecruiting.net, beat Lynette in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to win his first high school crown.
"It was incredible," Smith said. "The matches were a whole bunch of fun. It was some good competition there at the end."
He was the only athlete from the South Sound to win a tennis title this season.
“He played him really strong and played his own game,” Tumwater coach Jim Click said.
"Once I got the first break, I had a lot more confidence going into it," Smith said. "I was serving really well, and I got another break at the end to win the first set.
"The start of the second set, I had all of the momentum and played really well, stepping in and dictating the points."
Click said Smith capitalized on ball placement, read angles well and kept Lynette off-balance in the decisive match.
“He really works on his tennis, and he’s also a great athlete,” Click said of Smith. “When you put those two things together, you have something really special.”
Smith did not lose a set this season, Click said, and breezed through the opening day of the tournament Friday.
He shut out Clarkston’s Colton Tenwick (6-0, 6-0) and Sedro-Wolley’s Kyle Beuse (6-0, 6-0).
In the semifinals Saturday morning, Smith worked past Selah’s Jared Kieser (6-3, 6-1).
Smith’s aggressive approach on the court could net him an impressive career should he continue with high school tennis the next three seasons, Click said.
Smith comes to the T-Birds not long after another tennis prodigy, Ty Gentry, who now plays at Oregon.
Gentry won three consecutive 2A state singles titles between 2014-16 — one with Capital, two with Tumwater.
Click said Smith has the potential to exceed what Gentry, who was the first Tumwater tennis player to win back-to-back titles, accomplished in high school.
“I would think if he continues with Tumwater, that he would be one of those four-in-a-row type kids,” Click said of Smith. “He’s just going to get better.”
CLASS 4A
It wasn’t that long ago when Sumner High School’s Jade Lancaster was the hotshot freshman roaming the tennis courts.
And now as a junior, she is seeing a whole new wave of talent coming through the high school ranks in Washington.
One of them is Issaquah’s Karina Chao, the top-ranked freshman in the state.
She upended Lancaster, a two-time defending state champion (6-2, 6-4) in the 4A singles finals Saturday at the Columbia Basin Racquet Club in Richland.
Normally, Lancaster’s power is an overwhelming force. But Saturday, she ran into a player who returned the ball with equal pace.
“When she plays other people, she can normally overpower them,” Sumner coach Kathleen McGuire said. “Karina had power … and she was consistent.”
Up one set, Chao broke Lancaster in the second game of the final set en route to a 3-0 lead — and the Issaquah standout kept the advantage from there.
In the 4A semifinals, Lancaster had to turn away another newcomer — Kentwood’s Erika Ito (6-3, 6-3) to advance to her third career championship match.
Lancaster won the 3A crown as a freshman in 2016, then won the 4A title a year ago. This was just her second loss in high school.
“In the top four, it was three ninth graders and Jade,” McGuire said. “There is something to be said to be that young freshman with no expectations.”
Also in 4A girls singles, Kentwood’s Erika Ito beat Thomas Jefferson’s Nancy Cabanas (6-3, 6-2) to take third.
In girls doubles Auburn Riverside's Calley Heilborn and Anna Maracich topped Kennedy Catholic's Lily Olson and Lauren Jergens (6-1, 6-4) for third.
In boys doubles, Kentwood’s Andrew and Alex Boupharath lost (6-2, 6-0) in the finals to Issaquah’s Charlie Suh and Lucas Pastor.
Kennedy Catholic's Brendan Stoll and Hayden Wood beat out Skyview's Chris Sheppert and Joey Gaylor (7-6(5), 7-5) for third.
CLASS 3A
Timberline’s Angela Schuster, who won a 4A state singles title two years ago as a sophomore, came up just short in her bid for a 3A title in Kennewick.
Schuster, a University of Portland commit, lost in straight sets to Seattle Prep freshman Amelia Asfaw (6-2, 6-3) in the finals at the Tri-City Court Club.
Schuster worked her way into the semifinals Friday, and ripped by Interlake’s Abby Nash (6-1, 6-0) early Saturday morning to advance to the deciding match.
She leaves Timberline with four podium finishes. She was fourth (3A) as a junior and fifth (4A) as a freshman.
In boys doubles, North Thurston’s Michael Campbell and Thomas Sui pushed their finals match to three sets, but fell to Lake Washington duo Shubhu Purohit and Nedim Suko (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) at Kamiakin High School.
Campbell and Sui beat Lakeside of Seattle’s Tate Fuller and Jack Delafield in the semifinals earlier in the morning to advance.
CLASS 1A/2B/1B
In girls singles at the Yakima Tennis Club, Zoe Rose of Charles Wright Academy battled her way to a third-place finish.
She beat out Naya Roettger of Granger in a back and forth battle. Rose won the first set handily 6-1, but then lost the second set 3-6. She sealed the win 6-3 in the third set.
In girls doubles, Cascade Christian's Grace and Kate Jung defeated Mina Baghal and McKenna Ragen of University Prep (6-0, 6-3) to finish third.
In boys doubles, Cole Harrington and Micah Wibowo of Charles Wright took third in three sets over Cashmere's Ryan Cooper and Huber Farias (6-1, 4-6, 7-5).
Staff writer Chase Hutchinson contributed to this report.
Comments