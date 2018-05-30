Former Emerald Ridge pitcher called up to big leagues by Mets

Former Emerald Ridge High School pitcher Tim Peterson was promoted by the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Peterson, a right-hander who has been logging innings as a Triple-A reliever with the Las Vegas 51s this season, will reportedly join the team Wednesday night in Atlanta.
With the 51s this season, Peterson has posted a 3.58 earned run average in 28 2/3 innings, while striking out 40. He's allowed 11 runs on 19 hits. Opponents are batting just .179 against him.
This story will be updated.
