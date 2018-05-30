Former Federal Way star withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to San Diego State

Former Federal Way High School basketball standout Jalen McDaniels announced Wednesday he will withdraw from NBA Draft consideration to return to San Diego State.
McDaniels announced his decision to preserve NCAA eligibility little more than an hour before the deadline Wednesday evening.
"After thoughtful consideration with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to return to San Diego State for my sophomore season," McDaniels wrote on Twitter.
"I'm looking forward to furthering my education and returning to the NCAA Tournament."
McDaniels, a 6-10 forward, finished his redshirt freshman season with the Aztecs averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds per game and shot 58.6 percent from the floor.
He was named an all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention selection, and helped the Aztecs reach the NCAA Tournament.
McDaniels announced via Twitter in March that he would test the waters of the 2018 NBA Draft, though he did not hire an agent.
