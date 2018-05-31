Graham-Kapowsin's Morris, Mount Si's Millen to compete against nation's top QBs

The top two high school quarterbacks in Washington's 2019 class will make their way to Southern California this weekend to find out how they stack up against the rest of the nation's elite passers.
Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris and Mount Si's Cale Millen both accepted invitations in May to the Elite 11 Finals — billed as the nation's premier quarterback competition — which begin Friday in Redondo Beach.
"Dream come true! Can’t wait to get to quarterback heaven," Morris wrote on Twitter on May 17.
"Excited and honored to be invited to the Elite 11 Finals," Millen tweeted a day later. "Ready to compete!"
The Elite 11 Finals will feature 24 of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 class vying for a spot in The Opening Finals, presented by Nike, which run from June 29-July 3 in Dallas.
The three-day competitive camp in California will test the top signal callers through a series of drills, as well as offer classroom instruction and off-field development.
The top 12 quarterbacks in the group, as chosen by evaluators, will be announced Sunday and advance to The Opening Finals.
Many of the NFL's top quarterbacks — such as Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck — are former Elite 11 competitors.
According to the event's website, 11 of the past 12 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy competed at an Elite 11 event during high school.
Morris, a Washington commit, is the top-ranked recruit in the state in the 2019 class.
He is listed as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com's composite rankings, and is the second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation, just behind Oklahoma commit Spencer Rattler.
Rattler, from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, will also be in attendance at the Elite 11 Finals.
Morris is the No. 80 recruit in the 2019 class nationally.
His junior year with Graham-Kapowsin, Morris threw for 3,086 yards and 31 touchdowns. He completed 65.9 percent of his passes, averaged 257.2 yards per game through the air, and guided the Eagles (10-2) to the Class 4A state regionals.
Morris has been verbally committed to the UW since July, passing up three other Pac-12 schools and Notre Dame.
He was a TNT All-Area and all-state selection in 2017.
Millen, the son of former NFL and Washington Huskies quarterback Hugh Millen, committed to Oregon in early May after parting ways with Northwestern.
Cale Millen is the sixth-ranked recruit in Washington, and the No. 2 quarterback behind Morris. Millen is considered the No. 28 pro-style quarterback nationwide in the 2019 class.
He threw for 2,743 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior with a 67.4 percent completion rate, and rushed for two more scores. He took the Wildcats (7-3) to the 4A district playoffs.
Morris and Millen will be joined by Sheldon High School (Oregon) quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. at the Elite 11 Finals as the three quarterbacks representing the Pacific Northwest.
All three signal callers were named to The News Tribune's list of "(Northwest) Nuggets in Waiting" in January.
Washington is one of five states — Alabama, Arizona, California and Texas — that will have more than one representative in Redondo beach this weekend.
Comments