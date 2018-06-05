Former Timberline pitcher drafted in 5th round by Arizona Diamondbacks

Former Timberline High School pitcher Matt Mercer was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mercer, now a junior at Oregon, was taken with the 159th overall pick and was the third right-handed pitcher drafted by the Diamondbacks on the second day.
Mercer's pick is valued at $315,000. He was ranked as the No. 105 pick by MLB.com entering the draft.
Mercer had a 5-7 record and 4.16 earned run average with the Ducks this season. He struck out 86 batters in his 88 2/3 innings.
This story will be updated.
