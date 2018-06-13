High school baseball: The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The News Tribune’s 2018 All-Area baseball team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Matthew Gretler, Bonney Lake, sr. — Oregon State commit destroyed Bonney Lake’s record book, hitting .481 his final season with 24 extra-base hits, including 13 homers. Accounted for 92 runs for the undefeated 3A PCL champions — 47 runs scored and 45 RBI — and powered the Panthers to the 3A state quarterfinals with a 1.730 OPS. 3A PCL MVP leaves Bonney Lake owning eight single-season offensive records and 11 career records.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Arlo Evasick, Federal Way — 4A NPSL Olympic coach of the year led his program to the best finish in the South Sound this season — a third-place trophy in the state tournament. The former Chimacum High School and Seattle U pitcher is in his third season with the Eagles, and has lost just three league games during that span. Federal Way won a third consecutive league title on its way to matching the best program finish since 2010.
PITCHERS
Nick Dazell, Tahoma, sr. — 4A NPSL Cascade MVP marched the Bears to and undefeated division title and the 4A state playoffs behind a 7-0 record. Recorded a 0.49 ERA in 43 innings while striking out 43. Harvey Mudd commit doubled as a first baseman, hitting .446 with 16 RBI.
Brady McLean, Puyallup, sr. — Pitched the Vikings to a 4A SPSL title, bidistrict title and the 4A state quarterfinals, logging 63 2/3 innings. PLU commit was 9-0 with a 1.09 ERA and struck out 55. 4A SPSL most valuable pitcher.
Kaiden Hammond, Bonney Lake, sr. — 3A PCL first-team pitcher logged 65 1/3 innings, finishing with a 10-1 record, 2.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts. Central Washington commit also played first base, hitting .364 with 11 extra-base hits — including two homers — 25 runs scored and 20 RBI.
Brett Stock, Capital, sr. — Tossed two no-hitters to earn the 3A SSC pitcher of the year nod. Tacoma Community College commit helped guide the Cougars to the 3A state quarterfinals with a 7-0 record, 0.96 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 66 innings.
CATCHER
Jake Gehri, Sumner, sr. — Headed to Yale after hitting four homers, driving in 22 runs and scoring 11 more. 4A SPSL co-MVP finished with a .435 batting average. Threw out six runners attempting to steal.
INFIELDERS
Kody Darcy, Kentridge, sr. — 4A NPSL Cascade first-teamer at shortstop was drafted by the New York Mets after hitting .425 with 30 runs scored and 18 RBI. Xavier commit had 10 extra-base hits — six doubles, two triples, two homers — and stole 13 bases. Had a .975 fielding percentage in 81 chances.
Gavin Grant, Puyallup, sr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer at shortstop had a .968 fielding percentage in 95 chances, turning 10 double plays. Oregon State commit also hit .367 with five triples, 29 runs scored, 17 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
Jordan Haworth, Gig Harbor, sr. — Third baseman led the Tides to the 3A state playoffs, hitting .420 with 10 doubles, seven triples and two homers. 3A SSC MVP scored 23 runs and drove in 28 more. PLU commit.
Branham Ponce, Federal Way, sr. — 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer at shortstop hit .485 — including 13 doubles and six homers — while scoring 27 runs and knocking in 26 more. Hit .545 with runners in scoring position and posted a slugging percentage of .985. Also chipped in on the mount, finishing 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA while striking out 34 in 30 innings.
OUTFIELDERS
Kyle Sherick, Tahoma, sr. — Leadoff hitter for the Bears hit .500 with 32 runs scored and 18 RBI during their run to the 4A state playoffs. 4A NPSL Cascade first-teamer as an outfielder hit eight doubles, four triples and four homers. Seattle U commit also stole 16 bases.
Josh Trujillo, Spanaway Lake, sr. — Was a two-way standout for the Sentinels. Hit .431 with 12 extra-base hits, including seven triples. Scored 19 runs and drove in 15. 3A PCL first-teamer also pitched, tossing two no-hitters while compiling a 3.65 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 46 innings.
Judah Graham, Fife, soph. — 2A SPSL Mountain MVP led the Trojans to an undefeated division title, West Central District title and the 2A state playoffs. Hit .314 with five doubles, three homers, 26 runs scored and 31 RBI. Also pitched, posting a 7-0 record, 0.92 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings.
UTILITY
Nate Clow, Todd Beamer, soph. — UW commit played second base and pitched, pacing the Titans to the 4A state playoffs. NPSL Olympic MVP hit .452 with 13 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles, 21 runs scored and 15 RBI. On the mound, he was 8-0 with a 1.24 ERA, 77 strikeouts and a no-hitter in 62 1/3 innings.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Eric Peterson, Puyallup, sr. — 4A SPSL co-MVP hit .377 with nine doubles and four homers. Finished with 26 runs scored, 25 RBI and 15 stolen bases, and led Puyallup with a .485 on-base percentage and .649 slugging percentage. Also had a 1.000 fielding percentage in 79 chances at second base, and turned 10 double plays.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Cole Benson, Puyallup, sr.; Solomon Carlton, Mount Tahoma, jr.; Christian Hagler, Highline, sr.; Jeter Larson, River Ridge, jr.; Dylan Mackie, Kentlake, sr.; Jason Sauer, South Kitsap, sr.; Nate Weeldreyer, Auburn Mountainview, jr.; Ben Wilson, Sumner, sr.
Catchers: Peyton Brock, Bonney Lake, sr.; Colin Floyd, Todd Beamer, sr.; Alex Garcia, South Kitsap, sr.; Brady Hinkle, Puyallup, sr.
Infielders: James Billotti, Kentridge, sr.; Mason Fritsch, Tahoma, jr.; AJ Guerrero, Fife, fr.; Avery Martin, Wilson, sr.; Cody Russell, Curtis, sr.; Zach Smith, Eatonville, soph.; Cole Trotignon, Kentwood, sr.; Austin Willson, Enumclaw, sr.
Outfielders: Jacob Butler, Kentlake, sr.; Adam Fahsel, Bonney Lake, sr.; Cameron Green, Tahoma, soph.; Ryley Larson, River Ridge, jr.; Tyler McClain, Bonney Lake, sr.; Preston Viltz, Kentridge, sr.
Utility: Jordan Anderson, Fife, sr.; Kyle Casperson, Capital, sr.; JJ Lemming, Steilacoom, jr.; Jake Lewis, Fife, sr.; Michael Pope, Clover Park, sr.; Kyle Russell, Curtis, soph.; Spencer Sugg, Decatur, soph.
DH: David Bedell, Fife, soph.; Bryan Falk, Sumner, soph.; Charlie Larson, Wilson, sr.; Jamie Saathoff, Bethel, jr.
