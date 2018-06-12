After 10 years with Foss basketball, Cocke' named new coach at Wilson

Mike Cocke', who shaped Foss High School's basketball team into a regular state contender during the last decade, is leaving the Falcons to become the next head coach at Wilson High School.
Cocke', 43, was announced Monday evening as the replacement for longtime Rams coach Dave Alwert, who resigned last month to focus on his family.
During the past 10 years at Foss, Cocke' led the Falcons to a 201-76 record and eight appearances in the state playoffs.
Foss won a Class 2A state title in 2017, months after the school was reclassified from 3A, and returned to the semifinals in 2018.
"Being at Foss for 10 years has been an unbelievable experience, as far as the relationships I made and the success that we had," Cocke' said.
"I think with Wilson's situation, and me being a Tacoma guy and playing in the Narrows League, I think the opportunity to get back into Tacoma basketball at the 3A level was very intriguing."
Cocke' said the decision to leave Foss after growing the program during the past 10 years was difficult.
"The kids that were there that we had the opportunity to coach — I poured everything into those kids," Cocke' said. "The relationships and memories I had with those kids made me a better person.
"I care about the players still there, and hope they continue to have a ton of success."
He said everyone involved with basketball at the school contributed to the Falcons' success on the court.
"I'm appreciative to the administration at Foss and everybody that was there — from my assistant coaches to players," he said. "You're only as good as the people around you."
But Cocke', who played high school basketball at Stadium, said the opportunity to take over Wilson's program when the position opened was too good to pass up.
"I know the tradition of the school of always being a strong athletic school, and know the strong educational system they have there," Cocke' said. "It's the full package."
Two of his assistants from Foss, Chris Hyppa and Phil Corbin, have already signed on to join Cocke' at Wilson.
The Rams graduated six seniors — including reigning TNT All-Area player of the year Emmitt Matthews Jr., who is headed to West Virginia — this season, but Cocke' said there is a good core group returning.
Returning juniors Daniel Santana and Kiwanis Thomas, and sophomores Emani Mitchell, Damani Green and Dominique Ellison averaged significant minutes for the Rams in 2018.
Wilson finished 21-8, advancing to the 3A state quarterfinals in the Tacoma Dome.
"It's the same recipe, just different jerseys, putting our own spin on things and trying to get kids to buy into the team concept and play for each other," Cocke' said.
Cocke' said he did not apply for the other Tacoma Public Schools boys basketball coach opening at Lincoln, which was also vacated last month.
"I'm a Foss guy, and Foss guys don't go to Lincoln," he laughed.
Longtime Abes coach Aubrey Shelton resigned in May to take over the men's basketball program at the University of Puget Sound.
Under Shelton, the Abes won six league titles in the 3A Narrows League and two undefeated titles the past two seasons in the 3A Pierce County League. Lincoln has reached the 3A state semifinals the past two seasons.
Shelton's position has not yet been filled.
