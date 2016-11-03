Cubs' David Ross makes some history in final major-league game

Already a winner with Cubs fans and teammates for his engaging personality and uncanny leadership skills off the field, David Ross was attempting to go out a winner on it.
After playing his last game at Wrigley Field over the weekend, the veteran catcher called his final season in the major leagues "a storybook year" and during Game 7 of the World Series against the Indians on Wednesday night in Cleveland, Ross wrote the final chapter.
It included thrills, chills and some spilled tears as the 39-year-old cemented his place in Cubs lore by becoming the oldest player to hit a home run in a Game 7 of the World Series during the Cubs' 8-7 victory over the Indians in 10 innings.
Ross, who announced his plans to retire during the offseason, became known as much for his quips and hugs this season as his contributions on the field - though those cannot be dismissed as his solo home run in the sixth inning in Game 7 displayed.
With the Cubs reeling a bit after seeing their 5-1 lead trimmed to 5-3 in the bottom fifth - aided by a Ross throwing error and later his inability to corral a wild pitch from Jon Lester that scored two Indians runs - Ross showed a flair for the dramatic when he belted a fastball from Andrew Miller over the wall in center field to give the Cubs a 6-3 lead they eventually relinquished.
So 883 regular-season and 25 postseason games later, Ross will ride off into the sunset and focus on a career of spending more time with his family after playing 14 seasons in the big leagues. Throughout the series against the Indians, Ross tried to downplay his storyline and keep the focus on the Cubs as a whole.
"This isn't about me, this is about the team," he said. "I'm trying to win a World Series. I'll have time to reflect on my career and these special moments. This is about the World Series and these guys in here. This is a very talented group."
But Ross never lost his appreciation for the moment, including before Game 1 on Oct. 25.
"The national anthem ... we were standing in the bullpen up there (and) ... everybody's standing up in the stands and you have the stars and the flag (so) I asked our bullpen catcher, 'You don't happen to have your cell phone on you right now so I can snap a picture of this?' " Ross said. "Because it was a really, really cool moment."
