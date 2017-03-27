Despite poor spring numbers, Todd Frazier 'where I want to be'

White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier said he doesn't care about spring training results, so he's not concerned about his unappealing numbers with three games to go in Cactus League play.
Frazier has hit .161 with two doubles, no homers and no RBIs in 11 spring games, but he said the important thing is the work he has been putting in at the plate.
"Everything is good, where I want to be," Frazier said. "I'm working on some stuff, so the numbers might not all be there, but the way I'm approaching spring training is to work and see what I can do going the opposite field."
Frazier was slowed earlier this spring first by a sprained left index finger, then by a left oblique strain that kept him out of games until March 8. But he called the injuries "just a little glitch" and said he is back to feeling 100 percent.
Though the injuries and focused work have made it a slow start to spring, Frazier said he is about to start ramping up for the season.
"It's funny, I always try to come to spring training and try to work on something and then after the first swing, I'm like, 'All right, let's go back to the way I am,' " Frazier said. "I'm homing in on really working at seeing pitches, swinging at strikes."
One "huge goal" for Frazier this year is to improve upon his .225 batting average and his .169 average with runners in scoring position from 2016.
"I'm a .250 hitter, so I'd like to be around there," Frazier said. "Let's be realistic. I'm not going to hit .315 or .320, even though I'd like to. That means I'll probably hit 15 home runs, if that's the case. You have to be realistic with yourself. Be who you are."
Frazier said that last statement was the focus of a conversation he had with hitting coach Todd Steverson. Frazier, who will make $12 million this year, is in his final season before hitting free agency, and he knows his performance this year will be a factor in his next contract.
"It's a huge year coming up for me," Frazier said. "If I go about it the way I am ... just being who you are and not trying to do too much, everything will take care of itself."
While he waits to see what his next contract might be, Frazier joked shortstop Tim Anderson can buy dinner on the road after signing his six-year, $25 million deal last week. Frazier said he told a reporter weeks ago that the Sox should lock up Anderson long term.
"I guess they heard me," Frazier said. "But he deserves it. He's a good kid, and he's going to be a really good White Sox for the next five, six odd years."
Center stage: Outfield prospect Charlie Tilson will wear a walking boot for three more weeks and might not make his season debut until late May, the Sox said Sunday.
Tilson is recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot and has been wearing the boot for a couple of weeks. A recent evaluation indicated he needs to stick with it longer.
Even after he leaves the boot behind, Tilson likely would need at least a month before he could play in games.
"You have to listen to your body," Tilson said. "It may take more time than I'd like, but the ultimate goal is to be sustainable and get myself back to where I need to be."
Without Tilson, manager Rick Renteria said the team is still weighing whether Peter Bourjos or Jacob May will be the team's starter in center field. Renteria also mentioned Leury Garcia as an option.
Bourjos is hitting .313 with seven extra-base hits and three RBIs. May, who played left field Sunday, is hitting .364 with two doubles, three triples, a home run and three RBIs. Garcia is hitting .339 with 10 RBIs, but he can play several positions and might not be used as the everyday center fielder.
"We have three options available to us," Renteria said. "We just have to allow it to play out."
Renteria also has not yet announced who will be the team's starter at second base or catcher, and the Sox also need to cut the roster to the final bench and bullpen spots.
