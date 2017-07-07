What fans can do, see during Triple-A All-Star week

If you are a baseball fan who likes to get a glimpse of the future of the sport, next week is your week.
It is Triple-A All-Star game week.
And for fans, that means three days of watching some of the brightest up-and-coming stars of baseball who are on the verge of starting their career at the big-league level.
It also is a big opportunity for autographs, too.
In between the home run derby on Monday, and the All-Star game Wednesday, the Pacific Coast and International League squads will work out at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
It is also during that time when players and coaches will be conducting organized autograph-signing sessions in the stadium’s main concourse.
The IL all-stars will sign first at 3 p.m., followed by the PCL all-stars at 3:45 p.m.
Gates open to the public at 2:30 p.m.
“As a fan, that would be one of the biggest highlights, to interact with them face-to-face,” said Julia Falvey, the Rainiers director of partner development. “Considering that it is a 30-minute autograph session for each league ... showing up at the gate at 2:30 p.m. is important.”
Fans are also welcome to watch each team’s batting practice free of admission. (PCL hits at 3:15 p.m.; IL at 4 p.m.)
As far as getting autographs during the other two days, Falvey said opportunities will be more “buttoned up.” Monday is the better bet during the home run derby, Falvey said, because many of the non-participating all stars will be hanging around the field. Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. that day.
For the All-Star game itself, if fans want to arrive early at 4 p.m. and settle in the first few rows along the first- and third-base lines, they might be able to get autographs as players stretch and go through pregame workouts.
If you want to see the “next generation” of sluggers, the Rainiers will hold a separate home run derby with four pre-selected youths, ages 9-11, at the stadium’s Wiffle ball field an hour before the real show. It will also be shown on the stadium’s jumbotron.
Also, for the Triple-A home run derby, each of six fans will be paired with a participant. If his or her slugger is able to hit a home run over the 29-foot center field wall, they will win $5,000.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Comments