'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

Rickey Henderson, Pedro Martinez and Barry Larkin were a few of the former players who wanted to offer a little advice to Ken Griffey Jr. on his Hall of Fame speech, which he'll give Sunday in Cooperstown.
Ken Griffey Jr. spoke to the media on Saturday. He said he doesn't have his speech for Sunday fully written, but it sounds like he'll talk about one of his Mariners teammates who he thinks should join him in the Hall of Fame.
Ken Griffey Sr. says his son began wearing hat backward because of an incident playing catch with his father as a kid, and his favorite moment of Ken Griffey Jr.'s career had to do with a throw. http://www.thenewstribune.com/sports/mlb/seattle-mariners/article91454632.html
Can you swing a whiffle bat like Ken Griffey Jr. or answer a seemingly easy trivia question about The Kid's career? Mariners fans at Cheney Stadium and Safeco Field attempt to handle these fat pitches while reminiscing about Seattle's greatest baseball player.