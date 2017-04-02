Seattle Mariners

April 2, 2017 9:00 AM

Seattle Mariners 2017 roster and positional breakdown

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

STARTING PITCHERS

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB

Service

34

Felix Hernandez

R-R

6-3

225

30

11.060

65

James Paxton

L-L

6-4

235

28

2.151

18

Hisashi Iwakuma

R-R

6-3

210

35

5.000

37

Ariel Miranda

L-L

6-2

190

28

0.061

49

Yovani Gallardo

R-R

6-2

205

31

9.108


 

The skinny: Drew Smyly’s late-spring injury is a major concern. The Mariners like their depth, and Miranda pitched well last season as a starter, but losing Smyly is a blow. Beyond that, Hernandez will be scrutinized to whether he can bounce back from a disappointing year. Paxton took a big step forward last year, and club officials are hoping he is finally emerging as a reliable impact starter. Iwakuma will try to keep his age at bay for another year but need an occasional extra day of rest. Gallardo is much like Hernandez, on a lower level, in that he must prove last year’s poor performance was an outlier caused by an injury.

 

RELIEF PITCHERS

 
Everything though hinges on Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, a sensation last season after making the jump from Double-A, continuing to perform as a lockdown closer. Ted S. Warren AP file, 2016

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB

Service

39

Edwin Diaz (CL)

R-R

6-3

165

23

0.121

50

Nick Vincent

R-R

6-0

185

30

3.067

25

Marc Rzepczynski

L-L

6-2

220

31

6.132

58

Evan Scribner

R-R

6-3

190

31

3.142

53

Dan Altavilla

R-R

5-11

200

24

0.037

47

James Pazos

R-L

6-2

235

25

0.067

38

Casey Fien

R-R

6-2

212

33

4.118

60

Dillon Overton

L-L

6-2

172

25

0.032


 

The skinny: This unit is in flux because Steve Cishek recovered slowly from October hip surgery and Shae Simmons, a power arm acquired from Atlanta, is still battling forearm soreness. Tony Zych is, like Cishek, is recovering from surgery but should be ready within a week. Everything though hinges on Diaz, a sensation last season after making the jump from Double-A, continuing to perform as a lockdown closer. If that happens, everything else should fall in line. The Mariners acquired a much-needed proven matchup lefty in Rzepczynski and could have two if Pazos performs as he did in spring training. Vincent and Scribner are reliable right-handers, which is what Cishek should be when he returns. Altavilla is a power right-hander who could emerge as a backup closer.

 

CATCHERS

 
If Mike Zunino can hit .220-plus with an on-base percentage north of .300, his defensive skills are sufficient to make him a plus player. Charlie Riedel The Associated Press

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB

Service

3

Mike Zunino

R-R

6-2

220

26

2.165

52

Carlos Ruiz

R-R

5-10

215

38

9.069


 

The skinny: One of the bigger questions facing the Mariners is whether Zunino can cut down on his tendency to swing at pitches nowhere near the strike zone. If he can hit .220-plus with an on-base percentage north of .300, his defensive skills are sufficient to make him a plus player. (His career numbers are .195 and .262. No team can live with that.) Ruiz was a long-time starter in Philadelphia but, at 38, he’s a backup. He should be a plus but asking him to start more than twice a week could be pushing the envelope.

 

INFIELDERS

 
Second baseman Robinson Cano anchors what should be a well-rounded infield. Ross D. Franklin The Associated Press

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB

Service

26

Danny Valencia (1B)

R-R

6-2

210

32

5.118

22

Robinson Cano (2B)

L-R

6-0

212

34

11.153

2

Jean Segura (SS)

R-R

5-10

205

27

4.065

15

Kyle Seager (3B)

L-R

6-0

210

29

5.085

21

Taylor Motter (UTL)

R-R

6-1

195

27

0.049


 

The skinny: The mid-March decision to send Dan Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma leaves Valencia as the full-time first baseman, and the subsequent decision to break camp with eight relievers positions Motter as the only backup. Motter’s versatility makes that a viable short-term option because the other three starters have All-Star pedigrees. Cano is coming off a terrific all-round season and, even at 34, there’s no reason to expect an immediate decline. Seager is a star who often gets overlooked outside of the Pacific Northwest even though his numbers get better each year. Segura arrives after a breakout year last season at Arizona.

 

OUTFIELDERS

 
Leonys Martin returns to anchor what should be a speedy and talented outfield. Ross D. Franklin The Associated Press

No.

Name

B-T

Ht.

Wt.

Age

MLB

Service

1

Jarrod Dyson (LF)

L-R

5-10

160

32

5.088

12

Leonys Martin (CF)

L-R

6-2

200

29

4.078

17

Mitch Haniger (RF)

R-R

6-2

210

26

0.048

23

Nelson Cruz (DH)

R-R

6-2

230

36

9.082

5

Guillermo Heredia (OF)

R-L

5-10

180

26

0.054


 

The skinny: The Mariners finally have the athletic outfield that Jerry Dipoto promised when he became general manager in late September 2015. Dyson is more than just a flier; he’s also a plus defender who should get a chance, for the first time in his career, to be more than a platoon player. Haniger is a right fielder with center-field-type range and a cannon for an arm. Club officials also believe he’s an impact hitter. In-between, Martin is also plus defender who is seeking greater consistency at the plate. With David Ortiz now retired, Cruz looms as the game’s pre-eminent designated hitter. Heredia is a plus-plus defender who had an impressive spring in beating out Ben Gamel for the backup job.

