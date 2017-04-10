Mariners bounce back in home opener with 6-0 victory over rival Houston Astros

Robinson Cano playfully tugs new shortstop Jean Segura's ear as he's announced in the outfield tunnel prior to the start of the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017. Standing between them is new outfielder Mitch Haniger who already has three home runs in the new season.
Opening day at Safeco Field in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017, prior to the fans entering the stadium
Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a brilliant seven innings, striking out eight and not allowing a run in a 6-0 Seattle win over Houston. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Mariners watch fireworks explode at the conclusion of the national anthem during the home opener. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
George "The Moose Man" King of Spanaway is greeted by the Mariner Moose mascot shortly after the gates opened for the home opener. King was first in line and said that each moose he's wearing represents a Mariners win he attended. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New Seattle outfielder Mitch Haniger enters the field after he's announced in the outfield tunnel prior to the start of the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017. Haniger already has three home runs in the new season.
Seats outfielder Mitch Haniger singles in the bottom of the sixth to score Jarrod Dyson and Mike Zunino. He advanced to second on a throwing error. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Houston Astros applaud Sophia Robinson, 8, of Anchorage, Alaska, who makes a ceremonial run around the bases as this year's Make-A-Wish child. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Sophia Robinson, 8, of Anchorage, Alaska, is dwarfed by her Mariners heroes after she made a ceremonial run around the bases as this year's Make-A-Wish child. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Seattle's Nelson Cruz lines a single in the fifth to drive in the first two runs of the game. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino is saluted by players and fans after scoring on a single by Mitch Haniger to make the score 4-0 in favor of Seattle in the bottom of the sixth. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Former Mariners pitcher Jamie Moyer takes the field to catch one of the four pitches thrown by Mariner legends. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Mariners pitcher James Paxton threw a brilliant seven innings, striking out eight and not allowing a run in a 6-0 Seattle win over Houston. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Fans sing, "One, two, three strikes your out," during the 7th inning stretch. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger couldn't quite reach this hit by Houston's Yuli Gurriel that he stretched for a double in the top of the eighth. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Balloons, smiling faces, photos with the moose. Must be the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
New Mariners speedster Jarrod Dyson bunted into a fielders choice in the bottom of the sixth, advancing Mike Zunino to second. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Young fans try to attract the attention of Mariners' players for autographs. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Mariners manager Scott Servais, right, visits with former Seattle pitcher Jamie Moyer. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Four Mariners legends - Ruppert Jones, Harold Reynolds, Mark McLemore and Willie Blomquist - were invited to make ceremonial first pitches to four other legends who caught their tosses - Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Alvin Davis and Dan Wilson. Photo taken at the Mariners' home opener in Seattle on Monday, April 10, 2017.
