OUR MLB POWER RANKINGS

1. Chicago Cubs (1, last week): Those 108-diamond World Series rings distributed at Wrigley Field the other night might be as valuable as a pair of bleacher tickets for a Friday afternoon game against the Cardinals.
2. Cleveland Indians (2): Commissioner Rob Manfred to Tribe front office: After 70 years, it’s time to ditch the Chief Wahoo logo.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (3): How comfortable were Dodgers hitters during wintry-weather series on North Side of Chicago? They scored four runs in three games against Cubs.
4. Boston Red Sox (4): Never known as a doubles hitter in Texas, Mitch Moreland has turned into a two-bagger machine at Fenway Park.
5. Houston Astros (5): Through 11 games, heavy-hitting ’Stros were 5-1 vs. Mariners, 1-4 vs. everybody else.
6. Colorado Rockies (7): Bullpen rocked for 5.73 ERA last season is looming as a strength.
7. Washington Nationals (6): Because shortstops Trea Turner and Stephen Drew are on DL with hamstring strains, Nats are down to shortstop option No. 3: second baseman Wilmer Difo.
8. Baltimore Orioles (11): Definition of a strong start: Winning six of first eight, then trading for a relief pitcher with the comic-book hero name of Damien Magnifico.
9. New York Mets (12): If Yoenis Cespedes stays healthy, and keeps his sometimes cluttered head together, he could end up with 50 bombs.
10. Arizona Diamondbacks (14): A year after they didn’t win their sixth home game until May 6, D-backs finished first homestand 6-1.
11. Minnesota Twins (13): Young sluggers Miguel Sano and Max Kepler prone to streaks both hot and cold, but when they’re clicking in sync, watch out.
12. Detroit Tigers (16): A concern last season, workload of second-year starter Michael Fulmer could expand to 200 innings this season.
13. Cincinnati Reds (26): Early promotion of touted prospect Jesse Winker from Triple-A means Reds are convinced outfielder’s potential is legitimate.
14. New York Yankees (17): A year after he produced a 3-8 record and 5.83 ERA in 11 starts, Luis Severino looking solid as No. 4 man in Yanks rotation.
15. Texas Rangers (15): M’s relieved they didn’t have to face Yu Darvish and his swing-and-miss slider during weekend series at Safeco Field.
16. San Francisco Giants (9): After three starts, ace Madison Bumgarner has more home runs (two) than wins (zero).
17. St. Louis Cardinals (10): Manager Mike Matheny on emerging star Stephen Piscotty, who last week drove in a career-high five RBIs in one game: “I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”
18. Oakland Athletics (21): Imminent return of Sonny Gray will bolster starting staff, which has been effective without him.
19. Chicago White Sox (22): Offensive production of stalled prospects Matt Davidson and Avisail Garcia is a pleasant surprise.
20. Los Angeles Angels (24): After 10 games, Angels starters were 1-4, with an MLB-worst 6.00 ERA.
21. Tampa Bay Rays (20): Rays beginning to regard former M’s reliever Danny Farquhar, a right-hander, as their second lefty out of the bullpen.
22. Milwaukee Brewers (28): Jimmy Nelson is resembling a right-handed version of Seattle’s James Paxton. There’s some history shared by the late bloomers: In 2009, Nelson (Alabama) and Paxton (Kentucky) were two of the top pitchers in the Southeastern Conference.
23. Toronto Blue Jays (18): By going into the weekend 5 1/2 games out of first place, Jays spared M’s the distinction of Most Disappointing Team in AL.
24. Seattle Mariners (8): As the wise philosopher Yogi Berra is said to have said, it’s getting late early.
25. Kansas City Royals (23): Manager Ned Yost on indications that K.C. fans are overreacting to sluggish start: “It just shows when they panic, they care about you and want you to win. That’s fine.”
26. Pittsburgh Pirates (19): On verge of winning a series at Boston, bullpen failed to hold a two-run lead in the eighth inning.
27. Miami Marlins (25): Owner Jeffrey Loria, an art dealer, serving as consultant to sculptor for planned bronze statue of the late Jose Fernandez.
28. Atlanta Braves (27): While M’s were unveiling statue of Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday, Braves were doing the same with former manager Bobby Cox.
29. Philadelphia Phillies (29): That $13.5 million investment for one season of starting pitcher Clay Buchholz appears shot after MRI exam showed muscle tear in forearm.
30. San Diego Padres (30): Outfield of future, with Manuel Margot in center and Hunter Renfroe in right, impressing in present tense.
