Mariners win series against Miami with 10-5 victory

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino (3) scores on a single by Mitch Haniger (not pictured) in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Mariners’ Kyle Seager (15) fields a ground ball to get the last out in the top of the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Felix Hernandez (34) pitches in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger (17) slides back to second base as Marlins’ Miguel Rojas gets the ball during a pickoff attempt in the first inning.The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners’ Robinson Cano (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a Kyle Seager single in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Christian Yelich (21) collides with the wall as he catches a fly ball to get out Mariner’s Jarrod Dyson (not pictured) in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Christian Yelich (21) collides with the wall as he catches a fly ball to get out Mariner’s Jarrod Dyson (not pictured) in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Fans hold up K cards in the Kings Court in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger (17) drives in two runs with a double in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners’ Kyle Seager (15) hits a single to score two runs in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mitch Haniger (17) is greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a Kyle Seager single in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners catcher Mike Zunino (3) is hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) runs to first on a single in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Felix Hernandez (34) watches as a home run by Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton sails over the fence in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners’ Taylor Motter (21) makes a catch and tags the bag at second to get out Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Felix Hernandez (34) pitches in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) warms up before his last at-bat in the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Seattle’s Taylor Motter swings at a pitch in the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) can’t get to a line drive in the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) warms up before his last at-bat in the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) warms up before his last at-bat in the game. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) hits a home run in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki (51) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Miami Marlins in a baseball game at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
