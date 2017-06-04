Mariners give Rzepczynski rare opportunity to get right-handed hitters out

- M’s reliever Marc Rzepczynski got to feel whole again Saturday.
He pitched a full inning in Seattle’s 9-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
That is usually not the case for the left-hander, who primarily comes in to face a batter or two - guys who hit from the left side - late in the ballgame.
But on Saturday, Rzepczynski came on to pitch the eighth inning, and faced two right-handed hitters right off the bat - infielder Daniel Robertson and catcher Derek Norris.
Rzepczynski walked Robertson before getting Norris to line out to centerfielder Guillermo Heredia for the first out.
The 31-year-old Illinois native then got Corey Dickerson and Kevin Kiermaier to both ground out to third base for the final two outs - and a scoreless inning.
It was the first time in eight appearances that Rzepczynski got three outs in a game.
“It just gives me a chnce to work on some stuff,” Rzepczynski said. “Sometimes when I go out there for one pitch, or one batter, I don’t get comfortable working on stuff I don’t normally get to. You can only do so much in the bullpen.”
The last time Rzepczynski pitched a full inning was May 10 at Philadelphia.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
