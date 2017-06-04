Mariners give Heredia day off, start Powell in left field

Outfielder Boog Powell has always been a starter.
“And then I come up here, and I have not started for 15 games in a row,” Powell said.
Giving Guillermo Heredia a day off Sunday, Mariners manager Scott Servais instead started Powell in left field, batting him second in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Powell has a .375 on-base percentage in limited duty for Seattle this season.
“One thing about Boog, he’s very confident. You can kind of throw whatever you want at him, and he ends up being the cool guy,” Servais said. “He’s handled things (as a bench player) better. He’s had good at-bats.”
Powell said the most difficult thing about sitting is staying patient.
“I’ve just been learning,” Powell said. “I am watching the older guys to see what they do. I also talked to Shawn O’Malley, because this was his role last year, for some advice.”
His last start before Sunday was May 18 in a M’s 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Since then, he haas made eight appearances, all off the bench. He has seen at-bats in the past three games of the homestand before his rare start Sunday.
“I’d rather be here, 10 out of 10 times.” Powell said.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
