Haniger returns to Mariners lineup for first time since April

Right fielder Mitch Haniger, sidelined since April 25 with an oblique strain, returned to the Mariners lineup Sunday as their No. 2 hitter.
Haniger was on an early watch-list for A.L. Rookie of the Year honors when he got hurt, hitting .342 with four homers and 16 RBIs. He spent the past week in Tacoma, polishing a swing that’s accumulated more than a month of rust.
“Everybody's expectations are cautiously optimistic,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He was playing at such a high level, it's hard to imagine him coming back at that level. I've got to be realistic: He hasn't played in any games in six weeks.”
