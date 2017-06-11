Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano smiles in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano smiles in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Seattle. John Froschauer AP
June 11, 2017 1:18 PM

Mariners will dress as twins for flight to Minnesota

By John McGrath

SEATTLE — Mariners manager Scott Servais imposed an unusual dress code for his team’s charter flight to Minnesota, where the Mariners will open a four-game series against the Twins on Monday.

“I don’t care how you dress,” the players were told. “I don't care what you wear. But you’ve got to dress as twins.”

Last week, the names of everybody in the traveling party were put into a hat, then pulled out two at a time. The pairings produced such unlikely “twins” as second baseman Robinson Cano and interpreter Antony Suzuki.

“I'm curious to see what the get-ups look like,” Servais said. “Cost does not figure into it.”

But a payoff was planned, with the winning team — selected by a vote — collecting from the $20-per-participant entry fee.

Servais arranged a similar dress-up trip last year, when players were required to wear clothes associated with their birthplaces.

“It’s good for the guys to talk, work together, and have a little fun,” Servais said.

