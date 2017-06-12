Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will make third start in Tacoma

The King will return.
Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez will pitch Saturday for Tacoma in Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake, M’s pitcher Scott Servais said Monday. He is rehabbing a shoulder injury.
Servais says Felix Hernandez will make one more rehab start: Saturday for Triple-A Tacoma at Cheney Stadium against Salt Lake (Angels).— Bob Dutton (@TNT_Mariners) June 12, 2017
In two starts with the Rainiers, Hernandez has pitched a combined 7 innings and is 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA. He gave up five runs, all earned, in two innings against Reno in his first start on June 6. On Sunday, Hernandez showed more promise of returning to his Cy Young-winning form pitching a perfect first 4 2/3 innings against Las Vegas. He allowed one run in five innings of work.
