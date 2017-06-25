Two hot-hitting regulars out of Mariners lineup Sunday against Houston

A couple of regulars were held out of the Mariners lineup for the series finale Sunday against the AL West-leading Houston Astros.
One was expected. The other was a surprise.
First baseman Danny Valencia (wrist) is still experiencing soreness. He injured his wrist a few weeks ago on a base slide, and manager Scott Servais said he’s dealt with it from there.
“It calmed down a little bit and he tried to play through it,” Servais said.
Servais said Valencia, who is tied for the major league lead with four four-hit games, felt it flare up after the game Friday. After receiving treatment on the wrist Saturday, he was held out of the lineup.
Servais said he wants to give it one more day before the team’s off day Monday. Taylor Motter started at first base Sunday, and hit ninth.
“We would love to have him in there,” Servais said.
The injury that caught Servais a little off guard Sunday was outfielder Ben Gamel’s groin issue.
The manager indicated there might be a scratch and infection in the area. Gamel said he was taking antibiotics Sunday.
“I definitely don’t want to miss games, but if you’ve got to get healthy, you’ve got to get healthy,” Gamel said.
Guillermo Heredia took Gamel’s place in the lineup, and hit eighth.
Servais noted Sunday marked the 20th consecutive day the team has played a game. The Monday break comes at a much-needed time, he said.
“It takes its toll,” Servais said. “We’ve played well through it, and guys have continued to battle. It is a grind.”
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
