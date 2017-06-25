Who can give the Mariners the most extreme lesson in heat stroke?

With game-time temperatures Sunday expected to be near 90 degrees, Mariners manager Scott Servais talked about some of the safety precautions his players took hours beforehand.
Drink extra fluids.
And stay as cool as possible.
Then the old catcher in Servais surfaced to tell of a hard-knock story of him learning about heat stroke the hard way.
Right after Servais graduated from Westby High School in Coon Valley, Wisconsin, and after he was picked in the second round of the 1985 major-league amateur draft by the New York Mets, he went off to a high-profile tournament in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
It was at the National Sports Festival where he got an opportunity to catch a young fireballer from Michigan — John Smoltz.
“I remember I was catching in all-black gear,” Servais said.
Right before the 1 p.m. start, Servais started noticing things were going haywire.
“I missed three (pitches) in a row, and I thought, ‘Whoa, this is going way too fast,’” Servais said. “I was not all there.”
The coach came out to ask what was wrong. Servais said everything. So he was removed from the game before it started.
In the clubhouse, Servais said he removed all of his clothes. Ice was placed on all “important extremities.” He was eventually taken to a local hospital for extra fluids.
“(Heat stroke) got me,” Servais said. “I have always been very sensitive to it throughout my whole career.”
Mike Zunino got the start behind the plate for the Mariners on Sunday.
“Playing in Florida, and growing up there at the university (Florida State), he has dealt with the heat before,” Servais said.
