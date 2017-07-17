Homers by Seager and Valencia lift Mariners to wild victory over Astros

Wild and improbable. And just maybe one to remember.
Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia lifted the Mariners to a 9-7 victory over Houston by opening the 10th inning Monday night with homers against reliever Tony Sipp after Yovani Gallardo pulled a miraculous escape in the Houston ninth.
Gallardo pitched out of a first-and-jam with one out and a bases-loaded jam with two outs. Shortstop Jean Segura had three assists in the inning — and two were web-gem quality.
This makes five straight victories for the Mariners, including four in a row coming out of the All-Star break. Diaz has saves in four straight games for the first time in his career.
The Mariners are back to .500 at 47-47 — and, boy, did they do it the hard way.
They turned to Gallardo, who had not pitched since July 6, after failing to hold onto leads of 5-2 and 7-6 with their usually reliable stable of relievers.
Pulling out a victory makes it easier to contemplate moves to replenish their bullpen before Tuesday’s game in addition to finding a roster space for rookie starter Sam Gaviglio, who will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners built a 5-2 lead against Houston starter Lance McCullers, who had never given up more than three earned runs in 27 previous career starts at Minute Maid Park.
Houston struck back with four two-out runs in the sixth in taking a 6-5 lead. Carlos Beltran knocked out Mariners starter Ariel Miranda with a two-run homer before James Pazos and Tony Zych gave up the go-ahead run.
The Mariners pulled even on Nelson Cruz’s booming homer in the seventh against reliever Chris Devensky before Mike Zunino gave the Mariners a 7-6 lead with a homer in the eighth against Luke Gregerson.
Houston answered later in the inning against Nick Vincent, who was pitching for a fourth straight day. Carlos Beltran, Brian McCann and Alex Bregman loaded the bases with no outs.
Vincent struck out Jake Marisnick before Mariners manager Scott Servais opted for Steve Cishek to face George Springer, who tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center.
Cishek held the tie by retiring Jose Altuve on a fielder’s-choice grounder.
Houston had an anxious moment when All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the game because of a jammed left thumb after a swinging strike on a 1-1 pitch while leading off the fourth inning.
Initially the injury looked far worse. Correa dropped the bat in obvious pain and walked away from the batter’s box.
Segura opened the game by lining McCullers’ first pitch into left field for a single.
Segura stole second on a called third strike to Ben Gamel and came around when McCullers threw wildly to first after fielding Robinson Cano’s soft chopper.
Houston answered by cashing a leadoff walk to Springer later in the first inning. Springer raced to third on Altuve’s single and scored on Correa’s sacrifice fly.
The Astros grabbed a 2-1 lead when Marisnick started the third inning with a 375-foot homer into the Crawford Boxes atop the left-field scoreboard.
The Mariners struck back with three runs in the fourth inning after Kyle Seager beat the shift with a one-out bunt single. Danny Valencia followed with a game-tying double into the left-field corner.
Jarrod Dyson walked, and the runners moved to second and third on Guillermo Heredia’s soft grounder to short. Zunino then lined a two-run double to left for a 4-2 lead.
The Mariners added another run in the fifth when Gamel led off with a single and stole second. After Cano walked, Nelson Cruz grounded into a double play that moved Gamel to third.
Seager produced the run by beating out a grounder to short — where Marwin Gonzalez was playing after replacing Correa.
But it was Gonzalez, with a two-out double, who ignited the Astros’ four-run sixth inning. Yuli Gurriel followed with an RBI single before Beltran turned on a 91-mph fastball.
Beltran’s drive into the Crawford Boxes finished Miranda, who gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Pazos came in from the bullpen.
That didn’t work.
Pazos gave up singles to McCann and Bergman before loading the bases by hitting Marisnick with an 0-2 pitch.
Tony Zych replaced Pazos as the Astros’ lineup turned over to Springer, who walked. That forced in a run. Houston led 6-5. But Zych avoided further damage by striking out Altuve.
That permitted the Mariners to draw even at 6-6 on Cruz’s one-out homer in the seventh against Devenski.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Segura’s work in the ninth inning aside, Valencia made a leaping grab into foul ground on Brian McCann’s leadoff liner in the Houston fifth inning.
PLUS: Cruz’s homer was his 20th of the season. He is the only player to hit at least 20 for each of the last last nine seasons…
MINUS: Pazos faced three batters and all reached safely in the sixth inning…
STAT PACK: McCullers had not allowed more than three runs in any of his previous 27 career starts at Minute Maid Park.
SHORT HOPS: Right fielder Mitch Haniger could be available as soon as Tuesday after testing his bruised right index finger by taking some light swings in the batting cage. He suffered the injury Saturday when hit in the finger by a pitch while trying to bunt…Short-A Everett right-hander Andres Torres was picked as the pitcher of the week in the Northwest League after throwing six shutout innings at Tri-City (Padres) in his only start. Torres, 21, is a native Venezuelan who was signed in 2014…reliever Shae Simmons, sidelined all season by a strained elbow, has been transferred to Triple-A Tacoma on his rehab assignment.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Astros continue their three-game series at 5:10 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
The Mariners plan to recall rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-4 with a 3.41 ERA) from Triple-A Tacoma to reclaim his role as the club’s No. 5 starter. Houston plans to start right-hander Brad Peacock (7-1, 2.63).
Recalling Gaviglio will require a corresponding move by the Mariners to clear space on their 25-man roster.
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments