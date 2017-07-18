Watchpoints: Gaviglio returns but no relief planned for bullpen

Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio is coming back to the Mariners with a simple mission Tuesday in his start against the Houston Astros.
Save the bullpen.
The Mariners planned to recall Gaviglio from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday’s game and have already cleared space on their 25-man active playing roster by optioning outfielder Boog Powell to the Rainiers.
Neither move has yet been confirmed through an official announcement.
But club officials indicated that is the day’s only anticipated roster move, which means the Mariners are not planning to reinforce a bullpen that logged 18 1/3 innings in the four games since the All-Star break.
Gaviglio, 27, was 3-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 11 games, including 10 starts, after being selected May 10 from Tacoma’s roster. He was optioned back to the Rainiers on July 6 because the Mariners didn’t need a fifth starter until Tuesday.
Powell, 24, is batting .194 in 24 big-league games, but he logged only eight at-bats since his latest recall on July 2. Six of those occurred July 2-3 when he replaced an ailing Nelson Cruz in the lineup.
Optioning Powell to Tacoma suggests the Mariners are confident right fielder Mitch Haniger is recovering well from a bruised right index finger, which occurred Saturday when he was hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt.
Haniger took part in batting practice prior to Monday’s game but previously indicated the injury’s main problem is an inability to grip the ball properly on throws from the outfield.
The bullpen, barring a late change in plans, will attempt to battle through a heavy workload.
Closer Edwin Diaz and primary setup man Nick Vincent have pitched in all four games since the All-Star break, while Steve Cishek and Tony Zych has pitched in three of the four games.
The only reliever who didn’t pitch Monday in a 9-7 victory over the Astros in 10 innings is rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan, who worked 2 1/3 innings Sunday in Chicago.
Other watchpoints:
***Gaviglio will face Houston right-hander Brad Peacock (7-1, 2.63) at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the second game of the series. It can be seen on Root Sports Northwest.
***The Mariners have won five in a row and, at 47-47, can climb over .500 for the first time since being 39-38 on June 24. They also have a chance to match their season-best winning streak of six games (June 18-23).
***The Astros still hold a 7-4 lead in the season series and a 54-42 lead in the all-time series.
***Gaviglio limited Houston to two runs in six innings on June 24 in a 5-2 loss at Safeco Field. It is his only career appearance against the Astros.
***Peacock made two relief appearances earlier this year against the Mariners. He work three scoreless innings and was the winning pitcher in both games. He shifted to the rotation on May 22 and is 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA in nine starts.
***Josh Reddick had a homer in that earlier game against Gaviglio, while Yuli Gurriel went 2-for-3.
***Peacock is 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in 10 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Mariners.
***Mike Zunino is 3-for-9 with two homers in his career against Peacock. Kyle Seager is 7-for-20, while Robinson Cano is 3-for-9. No other current Mariner has more than five career plate appearances against Peacock.
***Houston shortstop Carlos Correa left Monday’s game because of a jammed left thumb, which has been bothering him for roughly two weeks. He is scheduled for a evaluation Tuesday but Astros officials indicated he might need to be placed on the disabled list. Correa ranks third among American League players with a 4.8 WAR (wins above replacement) rating.
***Nelson Cruz has homers in three straight games and six in his last nine games. He has 20 homers overall and is the only player, at this point, who has hit at last 20 in each of the last nine seasons. The only other active player who can match Cruz is Houston catcher Brian McCann, who is on a nine-year run entering this season. He currently has 11 homers.
***Cruz also leads the majors with 74 RBIs. Cano is tied for fifth with 63.
***Jean Segura finally has enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting race and leads the American League with a .349 average. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve is second at .347. Ben Gamel is fourth at .321.
TIME CAPSULE
It was 29 years ago Tuesday — July 18, 1988 — that Mariners lefty reliever Gene Walter tied an American League record, which still stands, by committing four balks in one game.
It occurred in a 12-3 loss to Detroit at the Kingdome. A pitcher has committed four balks only five times in AL history.
What further distinguishes Walter’s dubious achievement is he did it in just 2 1/3 inning — the shortest span of the five.
It was one of just 16 appearances that Walter made for the Mariners after being acquired from the New York Mets in a trade for right-hander Ed Nunez. It was also Walter’s fifth and final big-league season.
