Cruz is Mariners’ recipient of Heart and Hustle Award

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz is the Mariners’ recipient of the annual Heart and Hustle Award and becomes on of 30 club winners eligible to be selected as the overall winner.
The award is presented by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association and seeks to recognize "players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game."
It is the only award recognized by Major League Baseball that is determined through a vote of former players.
Cruz is a repeat winner.
"His work with the Boomstick23 Foundation," MLBPAA chief executive officer Dan Foster said, "(by) using sports and education to make a difference in children’s lives embodies the spirit of this award."
Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier was the overall winner in 2016.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments