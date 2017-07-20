Takeaways: Paxton takes a star turn in Mariners’ victory over Houston

Left fielder Guillermo Heredia merited the attention directed Wednesday at his dazzling defensive gem in the eighth inning, which helped the Mariners close out a 4-1 victory over Houston at Minute Maid Park.
Heredia played the carom of Jose Altuve’s line drive perfectly off the left-field scoreboard and threw an on-line dart to third base to retire George Springer for the inning’s first out.
That play positioned relievers Nick Vincent and Marc Rzepczynski to escape a subsequent first-and-third jam with strikeouts before Edwin Diaz secured the victory with a scoreless ninth.
All that late drama makes it easy to overlook James Paxton’s dominance through the first seven innings. He held the Astros to one run and six hits for his fourth straight victory and fifth straight quality start.
It is Paxton’s performance, when adopting a long-term view, that distinguished what was the Mariners’ sixth victory in seven games and pulled them back to .500 at 48-48.
"Paxton was outstanding," manager Scott Servais said. "It's exactly what the doctor ordered. He was on top of his game. You started to see his cutter come into play in his last outing, and today it came into play big time."
The cut fastball for Paxton is similar to a slider in that its velocity sits between his regular upper-90s fastball and curve.
"It’s a big pitch," he said, "because it’s the one that looks like the fastball. So they see fastball when it’s coming in, and they swing over the top or ground it to (Kyle) Seager at third."
Paxton is 9-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 16 starts and seems to have regained his April form — 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts before a strained forearm muscle put him on the shelf for a month.
He failed to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in his first five starts after retiring from the disabled list but has a 2.43 ERA over his last five starts.
"He was able to throw (the cutter) to run away from those guys," catcher Mike Zunino said. "Obviously, they can hit the fastball, so a little bit of movement helped. He really located. That was the biggest thing."
The Mariners returned from the All-Star break by sweeping a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago before winning two of three against the Astros. Paxton started and closed the trip with dominating victories.
"This was a big series for us," Paxton said, "and a big road trip. We went five out of six. That’s awesome coming out of the break. We’ve just got to keep it going here and keep ourselves in this race."
Three takeaways from Wednesday’s victory:
***Rallying back and winning close: All five victories on the Mariners’ six-game trip were come-from-behind victories. The Mariners are 14-11 since June 19, and they came from behind in 10 of those victories.
All five victories on the trip were also by one or two runs. Their one loss, on Tuesday, was 6-2 to the Astros. The Mariners are 23-17 overall in games decided by one or two runs.
***Cano in a funk: After hitting a game-winning home run in the All-Star Game, Robinson Cano hit a home run on his first swing in Chicago when the season resumed.
Since then, he’s been in a funk. Cano has just one hit, a single, in his last 19 at-bats, and his average is down to .266. Maybe the upcoming four games against his former club, the New York Yankees, will get him going again.
***More defense: Heredia’s play wasn’t the only defensive gem from the Mariners’ outfield in Wednesday’s victory.
Jarrod Dyson ran down Yuli Gurriel’s line drive to deep center field with one out and runner at first in the sixth inning. If that ball gets over Dyson’s head, the runner scores and the batter is in scoring position.
