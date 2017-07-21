Mariners add Phelps to active roster after sending Povse to Tacoma

With right-handed reliever David Phelps arriving Friday, the Mariners cleared space on their 25-man roster by by optioning Max Povse, another right-handed reliever, back to Triple-A Tacoma just one day after being recalled.
The Mariners acquired Phelps on Thursday from Miami in a trade for four minor-league players: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and right-handed pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.
Phelps, 25, served as a starter for much of his 10 professional seasons before shifting last season to the bullpen. He was 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA this season in 44 games for the Marlins with 51 strikeouts in 47 innings.
Povse allowed two unearned runs in one inning Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Yankees in the series opener. The Mariners recalled him prior to Thursday’s game to hold space for Phelps after optioning right-hander Sam Gaviglio to the Rainiers.
Veteran Yovani Gallardo will replace Gaviglio in the rotation fro Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees at Safeco Field.
Povse, 23, converted to bullpen duty in May after spending his first three-plus professional seasons as a starter. He is a combined 3-2 with a 4.33 ERA this season in 12 games at Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas.
Acquiring Phelps provides a further boost for a bullpen that has a 2.61 ERA over the last 52 games. He is 28-32 overall with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts, over six big-segue seasons.
Phelps is currently making $4.6 million and is controllable via arbitration through 2018.
He spent seven seasons in the Yankees’ organization before a Dec. 19, 2014 trade sent him to Miami with infielder Martin Prado and cash for first baseman/outfielder Garrett Jones and pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Domingo German.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments