Mariners add veteran infielder Danny Espinosa

Maybe a move up the West Coast can get veteran infielder Danny Espinosa going again.
The Mariners confirmed a contract agreement Monday with Espinosa, an eight-year veteran switch-hitter who was released July 20 by the Los Angeles Angels after batting just .162 in 77 games.
"I think a lot just didn’t work there," Espinosa said. "I’m just happy to be here."
He left it at that after joining the Mariners prior to Monday’s series opener against Boston at Safeco Field. He will wear uniform No. 6.
The Mariners cleared space for Espinosa, 30, by optioning utilityman Taylor Motter to Triple-A Tacoma. Motter started Monday at shortstop for the Rainiers and went 1-for-4 in a 4-3 victory over Sacramento (Giants) at Cheney Stadium.
"He wasn’t getting enough at-bats here to figure out where his bat was at," manager Scott Servais said. "I didn’t see them coming any time soon. When we discussed a plan to create more at-bats for him, we’ve got to bring somebody else in."
In order to add Espinosa to the 40-man roster, the Mariners shifted right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma to the 60-day disabled list. It’s a paper move; Iwakuma has already spent more than 60 days on the disabled list.
Espinosa displayed power and sound defense at second base and shortstop over his career, which included seven seasons in Washington prior to a Dec. 10, 2016 trade that sent him to the Angels for two minor-league pitchers.
That includes 24 homers and a plus-8 runs defensive rating at shortstop last season in 157 games for the Nationals despite batting just .209 in 157 games. He has 98 career homers in 856 games.
Espinosa had a plus-2 runs rating this season for the Angels in 71 games at second base, but his declining production cost him a starting job and later his spot on the roster.
"He’s always been a good defender at short," Servais said. "He played second for the Angels this year. He’s played some third in the past. Obviously, he was not having a very good year. That’s why he got released.
"But, sometimes, a change of scenery. Different eyes on you. People throw some different things at you. It can get you going again."
Espinosa has already made one change. He is clean-shaven after previously sporting one of the game’s premier beards.
While Espinosa lacks Motter’s overall versatility, he has extensive big-league experience at second base and shortstop and has logged limited duty at first base, third base and left field.
"This will be the first time I’ll be a designated guy off the bench," Espinosa said. "It’s something I’ll get used to, and I’ll prepare the best I can to make the best of my role."
Servais said outfielder Ben Gamel is likely to serve as Danny Valencia’s primary backup art first base. Gamel has taken extra defensive drills at first base in recent weeks, but his game experience is limited to one inning on June 16.
"I really have no reservations," Servais declared. "If Danny needs a day (off) here coming up, we’ll just fire Gamel in there. I’d prefer it be on a day when we had one of our fly-ball pitchers going."
The Mariners, presumably, signed Espinosa to a pro-rated minimum of his $5.425 million salary or roughly $200,000 for the remainder of the season. The Angels remain on the hook for the balance.
Espinosa will be eligible this winter for free agency.
Motter, 27, played six different positions this season and got off to a strong start while logging regular duty because of injuries to shortstop Jean Segura and second baseman Robinson Cano.
But Motter started just five of the Mariners’ last 27 games, and a prolonged slump dropped his average to .204 for 70 games. He batted just .180 since April 27.
