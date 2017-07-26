Segura’s walk-off single caps two-run rally in 13th as Mariners top Boston

Some things are worth waiting for and, for the Mariners, this 4-hour, 59-minute ride over parts of two days certainly qualifies.
Jean Segura’s soft two-out single in the 13th inning produced the winning run Tuesday night — actually, early Wednesday morning — as the Mariners pulled out a remarkable 6-5 comeback victory over the Boston Red Sox.
"A win like that gives life to the team," center fielder Guillermo Heredia said. "The fact we know we can win a game like that is very important, and it’s going to help us moving forward."
It probably loses a little in the translation.
"What a ballgame!" manager Scott Servais said. "An awesome effort by our entire club to hang in there tonight. This is a really important game. We know where we’re at. We’ve talked about trying to win series.
"I can’t say enough about the effort. Never quit. Just hanging in there and grinding."
And finding a way.
The Mariners built a 3-0 lead for Felix Hernandez on a Heredia homer in the second inning against Boston starter Drew Pomeranz.
The Red Sox got one run back in the fourth inning on Hanley Ramirez’s homer, but Hernandez appeared top form as he entered the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead.
Two walks and a wild pitch changed that. Dustin Pedroia tied the game with a two-run double before Jackie Bradley Jr. punched a two-out RBI single up the middle.
That quickly, Boston had a 4-3 lead and Hernandez was out of the game.
Mike Zunino pulled the Mariners back to even with a leadoff homer in the seventh inning against Heath Hembree. Thereafter, it turned into a battle between the bullpens.
The Mariners blinked first.
Ramirez started the Boston 13th with a a single to right against Tony Zych, the eighth pitcher used by the Mariners. Zych (5-2) struck out the next two hitters before throwing a wild pitch that moved Ramirez to second.
Deven Marrero drew a walk, which put runners at first and second with two outs. Eddie Leon then served a single into short left, and Ramirez beat the throw from left fielder Ben Gamel.
The Red Sox led 5-4.
"I threw everything where I wanted," Zych said, "and (Leon) stuck his bat out there, put wood on it, and it dropped in."
The Mariners answered against Doug Fister, a former Mariner who had already pitched two scoreless innings.
Mitch Haniger drew a one-out walk, but Gamel’s grounder to short resulted in a force at second and pushed the Mariners to their last out. Heredia battled through a long at-bat and pushed a single into right.
Gamel raced to third.
Fister (0-5) then bounced a wild pitch past Leon that scored Gamel with the tying run and Heredia, seeing Leon was slow to the ball, scampered into third base.
"I don’t know that (Leon) lost track (Heredia)," Boston manager John Farrell said. "Heredia can fly, so when the ball didn’t carom and kick back, when it stayed close to the back wall, he had a chance to take two bases."
That extra base proved crucial after Fister walked Zunino because Segura hit a slow grounder up the middle on an 0-2 pitch.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts reached the ball and, had Heredia been at second, would have held the ball. The bases would have been loaded, but the game would have continued.
Instead, with Heredia racing toward home from third, Bogaerts flicked a desperate throw to first. Segura easily beat the throw as Heredia scored the winning run.
Segura kept chugging into right field, arms extended like a bird in flight, and awaited the celebratory mugging at 10 minutes past midnight on Wednesday morning.
The Mariners were back to .500 at 51-51 and found it a little easier to contemplate a 12:40 p.m. matchup in Wednesday’s series finale against Boston ace Chris Sale.
"It’s exciting," Zunino said, "but it’s quick. Everybody knows we have a game at 12:40. This team has been really good at separating one game at a time. Everyone’s prepared for the next game already."
PLAY OF THE GAME: The key play was Heredia advancing from first to third on the wild pitch in the 13th inning. That permitted him to score the winning run on Segura’s infield single.
PLUS: It was Segura’s first career walk-off hit…Heredia went 3-for-6 with two singles in addition to his three-run homer…the Mariners are 8-4 since the All-Star break with seven comeback victories…a relay of seven relievers held Boston to one run in 7 1/3 innings.
MINUS: Nelson Cruz was 0-for-6 with five strikeouts…Haniger was 0-for-5 before drawing a walk that ignited the two-run rally in the 13th inning…Cano committed his eighth error. He had just three last season.
STAT PACK: Gamel’s leadoff single in the fourth inning extended his hitting streak to 12 games…When Espinosa replaced Valencia at first base, it marked his first time at the position since June 18, 2015 while playing for Washington against Tampa Bay.
QUOTABLE: "I was aggressive on the play," Heredia said in regard to advancing two bases in the 13th inning on a wild pitch. "Once I looked back at the catcher (Leon), who was a little careless on it, I took off for third."
SHORT HOPS: The Mariners and Red Sox played Tuesday for the fifth time this season, and it was the first time that both teams scored. Boston posted shutout victories in the first two games, and the Mariners posted shutout victories in the next two games.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Red Sox conclude their three-game series at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at Safeco Field. Rookie right-hander Andrew Moore (1-2 with a 5.70 ERA) will oppose Boston All-Star left-hander Chris Sale (12-4, 2.58).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments