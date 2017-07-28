Watchpoints: Cishek’s departure could create opportunity for Pagan

An open date Thursday means the Mariners enter their three-game weekend series against the New York Mets with a rested bullpen — albeit a bullpen with a new look.
The trade early Friday that sent veteran reliever Steve Cishek to Tampa Bay could mean a shifting of roles for a unit that has been among baseball’s best since late May.
The trade returned right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, a former Mariner who provides what general manager Jerry Dipoto characterized as "multi-role, multi-inning versatility."
If that means Ramirez fills the role of long reliever, then rookie right-hander Emilio Pagan figures to move into higher-leverage situations.
Pagan merits that consideration after yielding just one run in 19 1/3 innings over his last seven outings while registering 20 strikeouts in that span. He served primarily as a closer in the minors and seems a good fit for Cishek’s former role.
"He’s got a nice feel for what he’s doing," manager Scott Servais recently said.
The bullpen, overall, has a 2.62 ERA in 58 games since May 21, which is the majors’ best mark in that span.
Other watchpoints:
***The series opener against the Mets starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday and offers a matchup between lefty Ariel Miranda (7-4 with a 3.40 ERA) and New York right-hander Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.19). The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest.
***The Mariners enter the weekend at 51-52 with 59 games remaining. They are 3 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
***The Mets are 47-53. They are 9 1/2 games behind Colorado for the National League’s final wild-card berth.
***Miranda has never faced the Mets, and Montero has never faced the Mariners.
***Miranda failed to get a decision in his last three starts while allowing 11 runs in 16 innings. Montero lost his last three starts while allowing nine runs in 19 1/3 innings.
***The Mariners hold an 8-4 edge in their all-time series against the Mets, but New York won two of three in their most-recent series: 2014 at Safeco Field.
***Friday’s game offers post-game fireworks and a sing-a-long theme.
***The final two games in the series, on Saturday and Sunday, are 1:10 p.m. starts.
***The Mariners enter a grueling stretch when the series concludes: 21 of their next 28 games are on the road.
TIME CAPSULE
It was 24 years ago Friday — July 28, 1993 — that Ken Griffey Jr. tied an MLB record by hitting a homer in an eighth straight game when he rocked a drive off the third-deck facade at the Kingdome against Minnesota’s Willie Banks.
Randy Johnson also recorded his 1,000th career strikeout when Chuck Knoblauch fanned in the first inning. Johnson finished his career with 4,875 strikeouts, which ranks second in history to Nolan Ryan’s 5,714.
But…Griffey’s homer was the Mariners’ only run in a 5-1 loss.
