Mariners let one slip away in 7-5 loss to Mets

It’s still July. Still two months and little bit left in the season. But the Mariners aren’t going to mount a postseason push by letting games slip away like they did Friday in a 7-5 loss to the New York Mets.
The Mariners carried a one-run lead into the eighth inning when lefty specialist Marc Rzepczynski served up a leadoff homer to Michael Conforto, a left-handed hitter from Redmond.
It was Conforto’s second homer of the game and again prompts the question: Why didn’t the Mariners draft him in 2014 instead of since-departed Alex Jackson?
"He just jumped on a sinker," said Rzepczynski, who had not allowed a homer previously this season to a left-handed hitter. "I’ve given up a few singles here and there, but not many lefties have done that to me in my career. I tip my cap to him."
The Mets then stung David Phelps (0-1) for four more hits and two runs before the inning ended. The final run came on a Curtis Granderson liner off the glove of first baseman Danny Valencia.
"They know how I want to pitch," said Phelps, who often faced the Mets in recent years as a member of the Marlins. "But I’ve still got to go out and make pitches. It doesn’t matter how much someone has seen you.
"I left a couple of pitches up, and they just kind of went with it."
The Mariners had a chance to answer later in the eighth inning after Danny Valencia led off with a single and went to second when reliever Paul Seward hit Mitch Haniger with a pitch.
Jarrod Dyson’s sacrifice moved both runners into scoring position with one out, but Mike Zunino struck out, and Jean Segura grounded out.
Addison Reed closed out New York’s victory with a scoreless ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances. Workhorse Jerry Blevins, in his 49th appearance, got the victory and improved to 5-0 after pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
The loss stung even more because the Mariners overcame an early four-run deficit. They are now 51-53 and 4 1/2 games behind Kansas City in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
"When you fight back like that," manager Scott Servais said," you feel pretty good about where you’re at. We had momentum in the game, but that Conforto home run against Zep turned it back in their favor.
"And we couldn’t stop it."
Mariners starter Ariel Miranda gave up a two runs in the first inning on a homer to Jay Bruce and two more runs in the third when Conforto led off with a homer. That put the Mariners in a 4-0 hole.
But Miranda retired the final 11 batters he faced in pitching through the sixth inning and finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He also turned over a 5-4 lead to Nick Vincent.
While Vincent worked a scoreless inning, Rzepczynski blew the lead on his second pitch in the eighth inning; Conforto, in his first career game at Safeco, hit his second homer of the game.
"On a sinker," Rzepczynski said, "you’ve got to kind of cheat to it. He did. He got to it before it broke. It was a little bit up, and he top-spun it. Obviously, he got to it out in front."
That was it for Rzepczynski, but it only got worse for the Mariners.
Asdrubal Cabrera greeted Phelps with a single to center and went to second on Bruce’s one-out single. Wilmer Flores avoided a double play by beating the relay on his grounder to second.
"You don’t have to hit the ball hard to get hits," Phelps said. "The ball up the middle (by Cabrera) was hit pretty hard. I got a fastball in on Bruce, and he got enough of it to get it to the outfield.
"I made a good pitch to Flores, and he didn’t hit it hard enough."
The Mets took advantage when Neil Walker slapped an RBI single past third, and Curtis Granderson followed with an RBI single off Valencia’s glove at first baseman for a 7-5 lead.
All of that erased an uplifting comeback against Mets starter Rafael Montero, which began on Mike Zunino’s homer in the third inning.
The Mariners knocked out Montero in a four-run fifth inning that included four walks. Kyle Seager’s two-run single with two outs capped the four-run burst.
"I thought we were in a pretty good spot with a fresh bullpen," Servais said. "It is going to happen once in a while. Unfortunately, tonight wasn’t a great night for it to happen."
PLAY OF THE GAME: Three Mariners converged on the ball when Jose Reyes hit a foul pop up the right-field line in the fourth inning.
Valencia, second baseman Robinson Cano and right fielder Mitch Haniger each appeared positioned to catch it. But Valencia was in the best position, and the other two pulled off.
Not soon enough. Valencia flinched at the last moment, apparently anticipating a collision, and the ball fell to the ground. Valencia was charged with an error.
PLUS: Ben Gamel’s leadoff single in the ninth inning extended hit hitting steak to 14 games, which is one shy of his career high…Zunino’s homer was his 16th of the season — all since May 23.
MINUS: Nelson Cruz had two walks but was 0-for-3, which means he is hitless in his last 16 at-bats…Cano was hitless in four at-bats, which dropped his average to .269…Rzepczynski’s blown save was his first of the season.
STAT PACK: Vincent’s one-two-three seventh inning marked his 25th straight scoreless appearance at Safeco Field. That’s a single-season record. George Sherrill had a 24-game run in 2007.
QUOTABLE: It was Dyson’s decision to bunt in the eighth inning with no outs and runners at first and second. He was credited with a sacrifice, but it didn’t please Servais.
"Dyce kind of took that upon himself," Servais said. "I’m not a big fan of giving up outs in that spot. We haven’t done much of it all year. We probably lead the league in the least amount of sacrifice bunts, and that’s for a reason."
The Mariners actually have the second fewest sacrifice bunts in the majors with eight (Houston has six). But point noted.
SHORT HOPS: Conforto has four multi-homer games in his career, and all are this season. He also had one in the 2015 World Series against Kansas City…Reyes had a double in four at-bats and has hits in 20 of his 22 career games against the Mariners.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Mets continue their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (4-7 with a 5.58 ERA) will oppose New York right-hander Jacob deGrom (12-3, 3.30).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
