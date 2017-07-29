Takeaways: A competitive Gallardo would provide big boost to Mariners’ rotation

The most significant aspect Saturday in the Mariners’ 3-2 victory over the New York Mets, beyond the bad-but-could-have-been-worse injury to outfielder Mitch Haniger, was an encouraging start from veteran Yovani Gallardo.
Gallardo carried a shutout into the sixth inning in a matchup against Mets ace Jacob deGrom before the Mariners’ usually stout bullpen wobbled a bit in covering the final 10 outs.
"Yovani was awesome today," third baseman Kyle Seager said. "He really was the star for me. He was phenomenal."
Gallardo held the Mets to one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings and won his first game as a starter since June 12. That’s deceptive, of course, since he spent a month in the bullpen after a series of rough starts.
Saturday marked Gallardo’s start since returning to the rotation. He gave up three runs over five innings in a no-decision on July 23 against the New York Yankees.
"I’ve felt good," he said. "The (previous) start I had against the Yankees, I gave up those three solo home runs. I made a couple of mistakes. Today, I stayed away from that."
Gallardo flashed this form on a regular basis earlier this season but always seemed to stumble badly in one inning in each start. The result was he either blew a multi-run lead or put the Mariners in a multi-run hole.
"If you look at his raw stuff," manager Scott Servais said at one point, "it’s ticked up. It’s probably better than it was last year. It’s just his (in)ability to stay away from the big inning."
It was just two years ago, 2015 at Texas, that Gallardo compiled a 3.42 ERA in 33 starts. That Gallardo would provide the Mariners with a major boost over the final two months in their efforts to mount a postseason push.
The Mariners aren’t even asking for that much. They’d readily take a 4.50 ERA or an average of three runs in six innings.
Instead, Gallardo, still just 31, posted a 6.30 ERA through 14 starts before he lost his job in the rotation. He seemed to steady himself in the bullpen, though, while permitting only one tainted run in 11 1/3 innings over four appearances.
"We all know things weren’t going the way I expected this year," he said at one point during his bullpen tour. "I’ve been feeling great the whole year. It’s just a matter of going out there, keep pitching and we’ll see what happens after that."
Saturday was a big step in the right direction.
"Going into it (against deGrom)," Servais said, "you know it’s going to be a low-scoring game, and you've got to outpitch them, and we outpitched them today."
Gallardo did. Can he do it again? The answer comes Thursday in Kansas City.
Three takeaways from Saturday’s victory:
***Haniger hit in the face: Haniger was hit square in the face in the second inning by a 95-mph fastball from deGrom and saying it could have been worse, while accurate, doesn’t mean it wasn’t awful.
The ball hit Haniger in the upper lip and nose and caused a laceration sufficiently severe to require plastic surgery. There were no broken bones, though, and Haniger remained conscious throughout the ordeal and was able to walk off the field.
Recovery time is not known, but the Mariners are expected to put Haniger on the disabled list prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Mets. That means Leonys Martin is likely to return from Triple-A Tacoma.
***Cano or can’t he?: At what point do the Mariners start to worry about Robinson Cano? He is batting .200 (18-for-90) in 23 games this month after going hitless Saturday in four at-bats. His average is down to .266.
Cano continues to battle a sore finger, his range is noticeably diminished and his defense is tanking. He has five errors in his last 20 games and now rates at minus-1 this season in defensive runs saved. He was plus-11 in 2016.
***A Zep in the right direction: Lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski vowed a new mix to his repertoire after serving up a game-tying homer Friday to Michael Conforto in a 7-5 loss to Mets.
Rzepczynski got a rematch Saturday with Conforto — and walked him. That put runners at first and second with no outs, but Rzepczynski escaped by getting Asdrubal Cabrera to ground into a double play before striking out Jay Bruce.
"With Conforto," Rzepczynski said, "I tried to throw sliders for strikes and happened to miss. I fell behind, and he got the walk. At least the plan was better.
"I also had a plan with Cabrera, with how aggressive he is, to not make the first pitch too good. Then I wanted to follow it up with a changeup, and it worked out. I got the double play.
"With Bruce, I have a history with him from being in St. Louis and Cleveland (while Bruce was at Cincinnati). The plan with him was to start him with sliders early, and then go to the heater."
That worked, too.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
