Leonys Martin is back with the Mariners

Two familiar faces returned Sunday to the Mariners’ clubhouse as the club made a series of roster moves prior to concluding its three-game weekend series against the New York Mets.
Center fielder Leonys Martin and right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.
Martin, 29, replaces right fielder Mitch Haniger, whom the Mariners placed on the 10-day disabled list while he recovers from being hit in the face Saturday by a 95-mph fastball from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.
Haniger, 26, underwent surgery after suffering a severe laceration in his upper lip. His recovery timetable is has yet to be determined, but manager Scott Servais said Haniger could return as soon as a couple of weeks.
The Mariners reacquired Ramirez, 27, on Friday from Tampa Bay in a trade for reliever Steve Cishek. Plans call for Ramirez to start Tuesday at Texas.
The Mariners cleared space for Martin by optioning right-handed swingman Cody Martin, 27, to Triple-A Tacoma and designating Rainiers first baseman/third baseman D.J. Peterson, 25, for assignment.
In an unrelated move, the Mariners lost infielder Tyler Smith to Texas in a waiver claim. Smith, 26, was designated Friday for assignment.
Leonys Martin opened the season as the club’s center fielder but was designated for assignment April 23 after batting just .111 (6-for-54) in 15 games. When he cleared waivers, he accepted an outright assignment April 27 to Tacoma.
Martin batted .312 in 84 games for the Rainiers with 24 doubles, five triples, 11 homers and 39 RBIs. He returns as the fourth outfielder, although he started Sunday in right field.
Haniger batted .255 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 57 games. This is his second tour on the disabled list; he missed 6 1/2 weeks after suffering a strained right oblique on April 30 in Detroit.
Ramirez was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA this season in 26 games, including eight starts, at Tampa Bay. He is a Nicaraguan native who originally signed with the Mariners as a 17-year-old in 2007.
While plans call for Ramirez to join the rotation, his long-term role is likely to serve as in a swingman capacity as a long reliever and spot starter. While he is out of options, he is under club control through the 2019 season.
Ramirez reached the majors in 2012 and went 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in parts of three seasons before a March 31, 2015 trade sent him to the Rays for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery.
Cody Martin returns to Tacoma without pitching during a two-day stay in the big leagues. He made nine appearances last season for the Mariners in four big-league tours but was designated for assignment after the 2016 season.
When he cleared waivers, Martin remained in the organization on an outright assignment to Tacoma. After missing two months because of an injury, Martin returned to active duty in June as a swingman and compiled a 3.81 ERA in 12 games for the Rainiers.
Peterson was the Mariners’ first-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft, but his development stalled in recent seasons in the upper minor-league levels. He was batting .264 in 103 games at Tacoma with 12 homers and 54 RBIs.
