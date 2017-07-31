Paxton picked as AL’s co-player of the week with Rangers’ Beltre

Big Maple is starting to get some big attention.
Mariners left-hander James Paxton was picked Monday as the American League’s co-player of the week after winning his two starts while pitching 13 scoreless innings against Boston and the New York Mets.
Paxton shared the award with Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, who went 11-for-23 in six games and joined the 3,000-hit club in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. He is the 31st player in MLB history to reach that milestone.
The Mariners and Rangers open a three-game series Monday at Texas.
Paxton looms as a strong candidate to be the AL’s pitcher of the month for July after going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. He is 11-3 overall and ranks second among AL pitchers with a 2.68 ERA.
MLB will announce it monthly award winners later in the week.
San Diego outfielder Manuel Margot won the weekly award in the National League after going 14-or-28. Paxton, Beltre and Margot will each receive a watch courtesy of Rockwell.
Paxton also won the AL weekly award for April 10-16. He is the first Mariner to win the award more than once in the same season since third baseman Kyle Seager in 2014.
***Lo-A Clinton outfielder Gareth Morgan was picked as the player of the week in the Midwest League after going 8-for-13 with two homers and seven RBIs in five games.
Morgan, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He is batting .254 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs overall in 85 games at Clinton. He also has a .342 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage.
