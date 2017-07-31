Mariners got what they wanted prior to trade deadline. Was it enough?

Having already ticked the major boxes on their midseason shopping list, the Mariners made no further moves Monday prior to the non-waiver trade deadline at 1 p.m.
That doesn’t necessarily mean general manager Jerry Dipoto is done dealing. Trades can still be made, but those involving players on a club’s 40-man roster must now clear waivers. That makes it tougher but not impossible.
A year ago, the Mariners acquired outfielder Ben Gamel and relievers Arquimedes Caminero and Pat Venditte in August. Gamel currently ranks third in the American League with a .322 average.
"We’re always open," Dipoto said. "The phone is never very far from me, and there are areas where we can improve. So we’ll keep our ear to the street."
As for deadline moves, Dipoto outlined his goals earlier in July: He wanted to add a reliever, preferably a hard-throwing right-hander, while also lengthening the club’s rotation.
Dipoto also made it clear the Mariners wouldn’t be shopping at the high-end market for starting pitchers. Any additions would likely be Triple-A pitchers who are big-league ready or undervalued arms currently at the back of a rotation.
You can argue those goals were too modest and/or insufficient to offer genuine help to the Mariners’ postseason push, but credit Dipoto with this: He got what he was looking for.
***On July 20, the Mariners acquired right-handed power reliever David Phelps from Miami for four minor-league players: outfielder Brayan Hernandez and pitchers Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.
***On July 21, the Mariners acquired left-hander starter Marco Gonzalez, a former first-round pick pitching at Triple-A, from St. Louis for minor-league outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
***On July 28, the Mariners reacquired right-handed swingman Erasmo Ramirez from Tampa Bay for veteran right-handed reliever Steve Cishek.
All three trades are geared beyond this season. Phelps is under club control through next year. Ramirez is under club control through 2019. Gonzalez is out of options after this season but under club control through 2023.
The Mariners also made all three trades while retaining the players they view as their three top prospects: outfielder Kyle Lewis, first baseman Evan White and right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert.
"I think we’ve been very conscious of preserving our talent pool," Dipoto said. "We (didn’t) see this as a situation where we’ll go out and rent a player unless the deal was really up our alley."
That opportunity, apparently, never materialized.
Other watchpoints:
***The Mariners open a three-city, nine-game trip at 5:05 p.m. Pacific time Monday at Texas. Right-hander Felix Hernandez (5-4 with a 4.08 ERA) will face Rangers lefty Cole Hamels (5-1, 3.97). The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest.
***Hernandez and Hamels each missed roughly two months earlier this season on the disabled list. Hernandez was diagnosed with bursitis in his shoulder after an April 25 start in Detroit. Hamels was diagnosed with a a strained right oblique muscle after an April 26 start against Minnesota.
***Since returning, Hernandez is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA in seven starts, while Hamels is 3-1 with a 4.78 ERA in six starts.
***The Mariners enter the series at 53-53 and trailing the Royals by 3 1/2 games in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth. The Mariners head to Kansas City for four weekend games after their three games in Texas.
***The Mariners play 21 of their next 28 games on the road.
***The Mariners are 6-3 this season against the Rangers but lost two of three in their only previous series at Globe Life Park. The teams also play seven times in September.
***Hernandez is 19-23 with a 3.93 ERA in 51 career starts against the Rangers, including 7-11 and 4.28 in 23 career starts at Globe Life Park. But he is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA in his last nine starts against Texas over three seasons.
***Hamels is 5-3 with a 5.12 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mariners. He got a no-decision on April 16 at Safeco Field when he gave up four runs in five innings in a game the Mariners eventually won 8-7.
***Hernandez won his only previous start this season against the Rangers when he allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings on April 14 in a 2-1 victory at Safeco Field.
***While it seems Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre often gets the best of Hernandez, his former teammate, the numbers are mixed. Beltre is 12-for-51 (.235) with just one homer and three RBIs against Hernandez, but he has a .350 on-base percentage.
***Elvis Andrus is 28-for-96 (.292) with 15 RBIs against Hernandez, while Shin-Soo Choo is 11-for-50 (.220), Mike Napoli is 8-for-41 (.195) and Rougned Odor is 4-for-27 (.148).
***Robinson Cano is 9-for-34 (.265) with three homers in his career against Hamels. Kyle Seager is 7-for-26 (.269), and Nelson Cruz is 5-for-18 (.278). Danny Espinosa is 4-for-28 (.413).
***Cruz leads the American League with 79 RBIs. New York right fielder Aaron Judge is second with 76. Cano ranks eighth with 68.
***Jean Segura and Ben Gamel rank second and third in the American League batting races with averages of .323 and .322. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve is the runaway leader at .367.
***The Rangers have eight players with at least 12 home runs: Joey Gallo (25), Napoli and Odor (22), Andrus and Choo (14), Carlos Gomez and Nomar Mazara (13), and Robinson Chirinos (12).
TIME CAPSULE
It was 19 years ago Monday — July 31, 1998 — that the Mariners traded left-hander Randy Johnson, their long-time ace, to Houston for infielder Carlos Guillen, right-hander Freddy Garcia and a player to be named later.
The Mariners received left-hander John Halama on Oct. 1, which completed the deal.
