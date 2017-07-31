Mitch Haniger gets assistance from manager Scott Servias after being hit in the face by a pitch.
Mitch Haniger gets assistance from manager Scott Servias after being hit in the face by a pitch. Ted S. Warren AP
Mitch Haniger gets assistance from manager Scott Servias after being hit in the face by a pitch. Ted S. Warren AP

Seattle Mariners

Dipoto provides upbeat report on Haniger’s recovery from getting hit in the face

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

July 31, 2017 3:56 PM

The reports on injured Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, who was hit in the face Saturday by a pitch, continue to ring with optimism.

General manager Jerry Dipoto reiterated Monday that "the medical view is there was nothing so dramatic that it would take long than 10 or 14 days to get back on the field."

That said, Dipoto quickly added that Haniger’s recovery from the trauma of the event is harder to forecast.

"We’re also going to be compassionate to what he just went through," Dipoto said. "and bring him back at the appropriate time. Whether that’s 10 days or three weeks, I can’t tell you."

Haniger, 26, was hit in the lip and nose on the left side of his face by a 95-mph fastball from New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the second inning of Saturday’s game at Safeco Field.

While Haniger remained face down for several moments, he never lost consciousness and was able to walk, under assistance, to the clubhouse. The injury required plastic surgery to repair a severe laceration on his upper lip.

Haniger displayed an upbeat attitude Sunday in addressing his injury on twitter: "Thanks to all of you who reached out. I really appreciate it! It could have been much worse and I feel very lucky!"

It’s been a rough year for Haniger, whom the Mariners acquired last November from Arizona in a five-player trade. He missed 6 1/2 weeks after suffering a strained right oblique muscle on April 25 at Detroit.

Haniger was off to a strong start prior to his oblique injury but has struggled since he return. He is batting .255 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 58 games, although his .358 on-base percentage is third on the club behind Ben Gamel and Jean Segura.

"He had a mild concussion," Dipoto said, "a small nasal fracture and some pretty severe swelling due to the laceration on his lip. But he really avoided too much damage, as shocking as it is.

"The traumatic event is just going to take a little time to work through. The swelling coming down is going to be critical."

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game 0:25

Seattle's Robinson Cano talks about the best moment of the All-Star Game
New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft
King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start 1:04

King Felix shaky, but looking forward to one more Tacoma start

View More Video