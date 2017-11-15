Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy hit 25 home runs in 2016. The Mariners acquired him for reliever Emilio Pagan and a minor-leaguer on Wednesday.
Mariners get a first basemen, send Pagan and minor-leaguer to A’s for Healy

The Mariners have acquired infielder Ryon Healy from Oakland in exchange for right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

“Ryon brings a power bat to our line-up at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base,” said Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto. “He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future.”

Healy, 25, hit .271 with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 149 games with Oakland in 2017. He appeared in 39 games at first base, 54 games at third base and 78 games at designated hitter. The right-handed hitter batted .314 (43x137) versus left-handed pitchers with a .526 slugging mark/

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound Healy made his major league debut with the A’s on July 15, 2016, appearing in 72 games and posting a .305 average with 20 doubles and 13 home runs while slugging .524. Following the 2016 season, he was named to the Baseball America Major League All-Rookie Team.

Healy was drafted by the A’s in the third round of the 2013 draft of the University of Oregon.

Pagan, 26, went 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 8 walks in 34 relief appearances over four stints with the Mariners.

Campos, 17, began his professional career with the DSL Mariners in Dominican Summer League in 2017, batting .290 in 59 games. He appeared in a majority of games at shortstop, but also appeared in games at second base, third base and DH.

